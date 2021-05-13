Sasural Simar Ka 2 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Aarav and Simar decide to end their feelings

Sasural Simar Ka 2 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Simar 2 crying and taking off her earrings. She recalls his words that she is after his wealth and stalking him for his attention, so he will treat her the way he never treated any girl. She opens the diary and writes that she never experienced love, but thought if love have a face then it would be like him. She thinks of Aarav. Aarav is still upset and takes out his anger on the punching bag. Simar comes there and asks what is happening? She asks why is he angry and frustrated? Aarav stops and says everything is fine. Simar asks if he is sure? Aarav looks on.

Simar 2 thinks love is where the person respects and cares, but I didn’t see in that person. Aarav tells that love is not his cup of tea, he shouldn’t have tried. He says I give up and says you and Maa knows me well, whoever you ask me to marry, I will marry that girl. Simar asks if he is sure? He says yes. Simar says she will talk to Badi Maa and asks him not to lose hope and says love is a beautiful feeling, someone experiences it before marriage and someone experiences it later. Simar s deletes his number and thinks chapter closed. Aarav also deletes her number and says chapter closed.

Reema is in the studio and asks where is the photographer? Devesh comes there. Reema says you are lucky as I am lenient with the staff. She asks why his pixels tear seeing her here and asks if he thinks of himself as God of modeling world. She says your 50000 was remaining and throws it on his face along with a coin, as a tip. She says I want a good work. Devesh says I will ruin your career, someone call the producer. He says I will not shoot with this mannerless girl. Vivaan comes there and keeps hand on his shoulder. He says you have done PhD in manners. Devesh says sir you..Vivaan says I am brand manager in Oswal company and whispers you knows well who am I? He says you knows well whose career will be ruined and asks him to run. Reema laughs and asks him to run. She says look at his face and laughs. Devesh gets angry and goes. Vivaan admires Reema.

Chitra comes to Raj and tells that she has fresh and spicy news. She says Aarav is in love with a middle class girl. He asks her to tell everything. Chitra says this Ram has defects. Raj says if he loves someone else then why did he agree to call Gupta ji for the alliance. Chitra says if he marries Gupta’s daughter then he will be very rich. She says only Vivaan shall marry her. He asks her to use her mind and break this alliance somehow.

Vivaan asks Reema if she will meet him tomorrow. Reema says you gave wings to my dream and thanks him. She kisses on his hands and hugs him for making her day. Vivaan looks happily. Reema waves him bye and goes inside. He thinks my Mumtaz, this is the start and thinks your Shahjahan will fulfill her dreams.

Simar tells Reema that he proposed her. Reema laughs. Simar says he has insulted me because of you and tells that she will not wait for any guy to come in her life and propose her. Reema tells her about Devesh. Just then Avinash comes there and asks if they get biodata uploaded. Simar says we were doing. Avinash asks them to do it fast. Reema thinks to do something.

Later Reema calls Aarav, but he rejects her calls. Vivaan comes there and hugs Aarav. He says he will marry her, as guitar plays in background when he looks at her. Aarav looks sad. Vivaan says if you are not happy seeing me matured. He asks about his love story. Aarav says I shouldn’t have listened to you and says he will marry the girl chosen by Maa and Maasi. Vivaan says who is she?

Gupta ji and his daughter comes to Oswal’s house. The girl touches their feet. Badi Maa asks them to sit. She tells that Aarav is starting a new business and asks Gupta ji if he read in the newspaper. Gupta ji says no. Badi Maa asks Servant to bring the newspaper. Aarav comes there. Badi Maa introduces him to Gupta ji. Gupta ji takes newspaper from Servant’s hand and says his thinking is so big, you shall feel proud of your grand son. Simar takes Gupta ji’s daughter Kajal and Aarav with her. Aarav gets a call and tells Simar that he needs to attend the call. Simar asks Kajal to come to kitchen and praises her. She says I like that you are very close to your Papa. Kajal says yes, I love my Papa, he never refuses for anything. Simar asks if you will help me to make tea and asks her to bring the box. Kajal asks which is the tea box? She says Servants do the work in her house and asks if the Servants do the work even here. Simar asks her to go out and sit, till she makes tea. Simar recalls Mata ji asking her if she knows cooking? She then recalls Badi Maa telling Simar that she needs her reflection.

They come to hall. Badi maa asks Aarav if he likes the girl? Aarav says whatever you decide. Simar tries to talk to Badi maa. Badi Maa tells that they accept the alliance. Gupta ji says he loves his daughter a lot and can’t bear tears in her eyes. He says even I agree for this alliance, as I know you will keep her happy. Simar gets a feeling that the alliance is not right and thinks how to stop it. Sandhya gives sweets to everyone. Everyone gets a message and checks. They see Aarav and Simar 2 pic. Chitra smirks and makes everyone notice in the newspaper, about the news of Aarav. Gupta ji feels disgusted seeing him proposing someone in the newspaper. Badi Maa looks on upset.

