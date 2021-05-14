Sasural Simar Ka 2 14th May 2021 Written update: Geetanjali Devi knows about Aarav and Simar photograph.

Sasural Simar Ka 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with Simar crying for Aarav’s behaviour towards her. She writes in her dairy about love. She believes if someone will not respect her then it’s not love for her so she closes Aarav’s chapter from her heart. Whereas Aarav is very frustrated, when Simar comes and asks about his behaviour . He explains her that in loveis not meant for him. But Simar asks him not to lose hope in love. Aarav tells to Simar to find a suitable girl for him. Simar goes to give this news to Geetanjali Devi.

Reema is getting ready for her shoot. She looks at Devesh and taunts him. She throws his pending amount on his face. Devesh calls the producer to remove Reema from the modelling assignment, as Vivaan is the producer he threatens Devesh and fires him. Reema starts making fun of him he gets very angry and leaves from there. Vivaan keeps looking at Reema with love.

Chitra tells to Griraj about Aarav and Simar but Griraj informs her that tomorrow Guptaji and his family coming for Aarav. Griraj asks Chitra to use her ideas and cancel this meeting because they want Vivaan to get married to Guptaji daughter as they are the richest family in Agra. Meanwhile Vivaan drops Reema, she thanks him for bringing her dream comes true. She hugs and kisses his hand. Reema comes back home Simar tells her everything happened to her. Reema wants to call Aarav and scold him for his behaviour but Simar stops her. Avinash comes and asks them to upload their biodata on matrimonial website by tonight.

Vivaan comes and tells to Aarav about his feelings for Reema. But Aarav is not happy and tells Vivaan he shouldn’t have listened to him about that proposal idea. The next day Guptaji and his daughter comes to meet Aarav and family. Geetanjali Devi asks her helper to bring today’s newspaper as Aarav’s interview is published on it. Guptaji reads his interview and praises Aarav. Simar takes Aarav and Guptaji’ s daughter to meet. Simar takes that girl in kitchen and wants to know her cooking skill but she doesn’t know cooking. As Simar knows that Geetanjali Devi wants a girl who should know cooking.

Aarav comes back Geetanjali Devi asks him about the girl. He says if Simar and Badima likes her then he too. So Geetanjali Devi confirms Guptaji’s daughter for Aarav. Sandhya gives sweets to everyone. At that time everyone gets same message in their phone. The newspaper falls down Chitra points to the Aarav’s and Simar picture and tells this is the photo we get in our phone. Everybody is traumatized.

The episode ends.