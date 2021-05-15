Sasural Simar Ka 2 15th May 2021 Written Episode Update





Sasural Simar Ka 2 15th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com

Sasural Simar Ka 2 15th May 2021 Episode starts with Badi Maa telling Gupta ji that she is sure that the truth is different behind this pic. Aarav looks down. Gupta ji asks Aarav what is he doing with the girl, if not proposing girl with the bouquet. Simar recalls Aarav telling that he couldn’t have tried, as love is not for him. Gupta ji claps and says you are dual faced Gitanjali devi, you tried to get the alliance for your grand sons, who don’t deserve to get married. He calls off the alliance. Aarav folds his hand and says I didn’t want to upset you, tells that badi maa and maasi were unaware of the happenings, and asks him not to blame them. Gupta ji and his daughter Kajal walks out from there angrily.

Aarav looks at badi maa. Raj asks Chitra how did she do such a big thing overnight? Chitra asks him to make sure that the matter effect shall not end. Avinash gets a call and sees Simar’s pic with Aarav. Indu comes there and asks if she is our Simar. Avinash says then who is she? He asks Simar to tell who is this guy? Just then he gets a call asking him if the news is true about his daughter. He ends the call. Simar says Papa. Avinash slaps her and asks if it was a mistake. He says you have ruined your father’s respect, risked mother’s values, and spoiled sister’s future. He says I thought I shall control Reema, and trusted you, but you proved me wrong, I was blinded. She says Papa. He asks her not to call him Papa. He says if Reema had done this, then I would have bear, I wouldn’t have got shaken up much. He says you was my ego and you made my ego…He goes teary eyes. Simar asks Indu to believe her and tells that she is innocent. Indu says you have hidden such a big thing from me and now asking me to believe. Chitra and Raj meet Gupta ji and Kajal outside. Chitra suggests them about Vivaan and Kajal’s alliance and tell that their son is not having any affair. Gupta ji says we need time. Chitra asks him to meet Vivaan once.

Reema is busy shopping with Vivaan and doesn’t pick the call. She says I get confused seeing the variety and asks how many clothes, he shall buy. Vivaan asks her to buy whatever best dresses she wants and tells that he will get the payment done by the company, being the manager. She says she will take all the dresses and smiles. Vivaan admires her.

Aarav tells Simar that he didn’t know how did this happen and tells that he will never risked his family’s respect. Simar says you had proposed that girl and asks if he likes that girl. Aarav says no, I don’t know who has clicked this pic. Simar says you are Badi Maa’s ego and today she got hurt. Aarav says I have hurt her sentiments. Simar asks him to apologize to her. She asks who is this girl? Chitra comes there and says I will tell, tells that she has enquired about the girl. She says this girl stays in sadar bazaar and is Shobha’s bahu’s sister. Sandhya says Roma had given her sister’s pic, but this girl is different. She says she had said that she has two sisters, so this might be her sister. Badi Maa comes there and asks Sandhya why she didn’t tell her, knowing Shobha’s behavior towards her. She asks Simar to call Shobha and make her talk to her.

Shobha asks Roma to give her food. She gets Simar’s call and picks it. Badi Maa is on call and tells that you are cutting my nose through your daughter in law. Shobha asks what are you saying? Badi Maa asks her to see the newspaper. Shobha sees Simar and Aarav’s pic in the newspaper. Roma says food is ready and asks her to come. Badi Maa says your bahu had given her sister’s pic to Sandhya. Shobha walks to Roma and slaps her hard. Roma drops the food casserole. Shobha scolds Roma and says she is already bearing her and is not mad to get her sister married in her family. Lalit tells Roma that he had already warned her.

Simar asks Badi Maa to listen to Aarav once. Badi Maa says he had lied to me, and didn’t tell me that he likes someone. Aarav sits down and tells Badi Maa that he has done a mistake, but he never thought that this will be the result. Badi Maa says I don’t want to hear anything. Chitra tells Sandhya that Aarav has liked a girl, and haven’t done any crime. Sandhya says Badi maa knows well about Aarav’s happiness. Aarav holds Badi Maa’s feet and tells that he didn’t want to give her pain and want to become her good grand son who gives her all the happiness. He asks her to slap him, but turn her face. He says sorry and walks away from there. Simar asks Badi maa to give a chance to Aarav. Badi Maa says she has taken a decision.

Simar calls Shobha and tells that they are coming there to pick them and asks her and Roma to get ready. Simar 2 comes to Indu and tells that it is not her mistake, but her bad luck. She apologizes and goes crying. Door bell rings. Indu opens the door and finds Badi Maa and Simar standing. She says you..

Sasural Simar Ka 2 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update Precap: Voiceover tells that there will be dhamaka everyday from 17th May. Badi maa gives necklace to Simar and makes her wear her necklace. Roma tells Reema that Simar is becoming Oswal family bahu. Reema gets jealous and says that guy used to call me and wanted to propose me, and asks why did she agree? She congratulates her and asks if she will stay with this guilt. Simar 2 comes to Badi Maa and refuses for marriage. Badi Maa, Aarav and Simar 1 looks on.