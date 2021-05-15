ENTERTAINMENT

Sasural Simar Ka 2 15th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Telly Updates

Sasural Simar Ka 2 15th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Badi Maa telling Gupta ji that she is sure that the truth is different behind this pic. Aarav looks down. Gupta ji asks Aarav what is he doing with the girl, if not proposing girl with the bouquet. Simar recalls Aarav telling that he couldn’t have tried, as love is not for him. Gupta ji claps and says you are dual faced Gitanjali devi, you tried to get the alliance for your grand sons, who don’t deserve to get married. He calls off the alliance. Aarav folds his hand and says I didn’t want to upset you, tells that badi maa and maasi were unaware of the happenings, and asks him not to blame them. Gupta ji and his daughter Kajal walks out from there angrily.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: H Hasan

I started writing as a hobby. It turned into a fledged out career fortunately. I love reading novels and creative arts. I’m very committed and give my best to my work.

Related Items:

Most Popular

90
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
68
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
65
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
35
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
34
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top