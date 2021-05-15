Sasural Simar Ka 2 15th May 2021 Written update: Chitra wants Vivaan to marry Guptaji’s daughter

Sasural Simar Ka 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with Guptaji being furious after looking at picture. He insults Geetanjali Devi and breaks their relation. Simar cannot do anything yet Aarav asks apology from Guptaji and requests him not to say anything to Badi Ma. Geetanjali Devi goes to her room without listening to Aarav. Chitra plays her cards really well. She goes to Guptaji and talks about Vivaan to marry his daughter.

Avinash sees the picture, he feels ashame of Simar. He scolds her very badly and also slaps her. Simar cannot justify herself. Indu is also very upset on her. To protect her sister Reema Simar donot tell the truth to her parents. Avinash is very upset as everybody calling him and confirming about Simar’s photograph. Indu tells her that she lost their trust.

Simar calls Reema but Reema hangs on her as she was busy shopping for her photoshoot with Vivaan. Vivaan asks her to buy whatever she likes. Aarav gives explanation to Simar and Sandhya. Aarav says he has no Idea about it and he never wanted to hurt Badi Ma and family. Simar tells Aarav to ask for apology from Badi Ma. While Chitra comes tells everyone that the girl in the photo is Roma’s sister. Geetanjali Devi hears this and gets furious as Roma is Shobha’s bahu and Geetanjali Devi doesn’t likes her Shobha’s behaviour.

Geetanjali Devi asks Simar to call Shobha. Shobha is waiting for her food. Meanwhile Simar calls and Geetanjali Devi talks to her and tells her to check today’s newspaper. Shobha is shocked after watching the photo. Geetanjali Devi scolds her for doing this. Shobha becomes furious and slaps Roma. She asks her why she did this without her information. Lalit also warned her before.

Simar takes Aarav to Geetanjali Devi to ask apology from her. Yet Geetanjali Devi tells him that he cheated on her, as he asked her find a girl but he is already involved with someone. Aarav tells her he does not understand how all these things happended. But he is really ashmed of himself. And doesn’t want to lose her truston him. Chitra tells to Sandhya she should support his son but Sandhya tells her Geetanjali Devi loves and cares even more for him. Aarav leaves the room. Simar asks Geetanjali Devi to forgive Aarav but Geetanjali Devi tells to Simar she will forgive him only on one condition. She also tells her that she have made some decision for Aarav.

Simar calls Shobha and asks her and Roma to get ready, they are coming to pick up. While Shobha asks the reason Simar hangs on her. Geetanjali Devi and Simar comes to Simar’s house. Indu is traumatized to see Geetanjali Devi at her door.

The episode ends.