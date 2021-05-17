Sasural Simar Ka 2 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Simar gets instant liking for her reflection Simar 2

Sasural Simar Ka 2 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Indu asking Badi Maa and Simar to come inside. Sandhya, Chitra, Shobha and Roma come there. Roma asks them to come inside. She introduces Gitanjali Devi and her bahus to Indu. Indu says you people came here suddenly. Shobha says your daughter has done such a thing, we have to come. Chitra taunts the family and says small people and small habits. Roma goes to kitchen. Indu asks if she is fine? Roma recalls Shobha slapping her and hugs Indu. Indu says I will call your Papa, how dare they? She says they slapped my one daughter and came to accused other daughter. She says their son had given flower to Simar, but she refused. Roma asks her not to say anything and says if something happens today, then your daughter will neither have sasural nor have a husband. Indu says if they say anything to Simar then I will not bear. Indu brings water for them. Simar says I will help you. She says we are relatives, but badi maa came today to your house. She says you might have seen the pic in the newspaper. Indu says but our daughter haven’t done anything. Shobha taunts her and says your daughter is the devis of values. Indu says I know that your respect is ruined, I don’t know who has done mistake, but mistake had happened. She says our daughter has done a mistake, but not that big that her name is ruined much. She says my daughter is good at studies and values. She says they are getting phone calls since morning and her Papa has gone to college with much difficulty. She says her Papa has raised his hand on her and she is crying since morning. Everyone looks on. Simar 2 calls Reema, but the latter doesn’t pick her call. She recalls Avinash telling that she has ruined her self esteem.

Simar goes to Simar 2 and keeps hand on her head. She says if you cry so much then Mata Rani will come to you herself and will say sorry. She asks her to sit with her and says my name is Simar and asks what is your name? She says we are not strangers that you don’t tell your name. She reminds her that she has collided her in the garden that day and says you have saved the puppy that day. Simar 2 tells her name as Simar. Simar says I am surprised and that’s why I like you from that day. She says someone came to meet you and promises that she will not let anything wrong happening. She asks her to come down with her.

Simar brings Simar 2 from the terrace. Everyone looks at her. Badi Maa looks at both Simars. Simar tells Badi Maa that did you know that two good things happen today, tells that one is that we know each other since before, and tells that this innocent Simar 2 has saved many innocent lives that day. Sandhya asks what is the other good thing? Simar says other thing is that even her name is Simar, says I am elder Simar and she is younger Simar. Badi maa looks at them. Simar tells badi Maa that Simar 2 has cried a lot and is in a bad state. Simar 2 folds her hands and apologizes to her for the newspaper incident. Chitra asks what about our respect, due to your mistake. Badi Maa gets up and wipes Simar 2’s tears. She says nobody will say anything to you, I will talk to your mummy and Papa, stop crying. Simar smiles.

Badi Maa tells Indu that she is her daughter’s samdhan and that’s why her husband is like her damad. She asks her to ask her husband not to get angry on Simar, as kids do mistake and the elders shall forgive. She says I have forgiven you and also forgotten your mistake. She asks can you cook food? Simar 2 nods her head. Badi maa asks if you will make something for us, Kheer. Simar 2 says ok. Badi Maa says even I will come with you to the kitchen. Roma is about to go, but Badi Maa says just me and choti simar.

Simar 1 looks at them from outside the kitchen. Simar 2 makes Badi Maa sit on the chair. She keeps milk for boiling. Badi Maa asks if she can make food. Simar says she knows simple food made at home. Badi Maa asks what is your speciality? Simar says Papa likes Mathri made by me. Badi Maa asks what is your favorite dish? Simar says I eat anything. Badi Maa says then also. Simar 2 says kheer made by maa. Simar 1 recalls doing and telling the same thing to Mata ji. Badi Maa asks why? Simar 2 says whenever we have a fight in childhood, Maa used to make kheer for us. Badi maa asks whom she loves in the family. Simar 2 says everyone in the family. Badi Maa asks but who do you love the most. Simar 2 says I love Maa more, as my relation with her is more than 9 months. Just then sugar canister falls down from her hand. Simar 1 recalls sugar container falling from her hand, the same way. Simar 2 picks the sugar from the ground and takes out jaggery container. She says I will make jaggery kheer and tells that her Papa likes it. Simar recalls telling the same thing to Mata ji and thinks she is my reflection. Badi Maa says I heard about jaggery kheer for the first time, I will know how is it after eating and asks her to take it out once it is prepared. Simar 2 looks on.

Precap: Badi maa tastes the kheer and makes Simar 2 wear her necklace. Simar 2 asks for her blessings and not the necklace. Badi Maa says this is my blessing. Later Reema asks Simar who gave her 10 lakhs rs. necklace. Roma says Gitanjali Devi, tells that Simar is becoming Oswal family bahu. Reema gets jealous and confronts Simar 2 for agreeing for marriage.

Update Credit to: H Hasan