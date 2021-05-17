Sasural Simar Ka 2 17th May 2021 Written Update: Roma tells Indu about Shobha slapping her

Sasural Simar Ka 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts as Indu opens the door and finds Geetanjali Devi, Badi Simar, Shobha, Sandhya, Chitra and Roma at their door. Indu invites them in. Roma introduces them to Indu. Indu asks the reason of their visit. Shobha taunts Indu for Simar’s deed. Indu excuses from there to bring water for them. Roma also follows her for help,

Chitra criticises their lifestyle.

Indu asks Roma something happened to her. Roma cries and tell her about Shobha slapping her. Indu says that they have become more daring now, slapping one daughter and accusing another one. Indu decides to answer them but Roma stops her. Roma tells her if she doesn’t want to break her marriage then don’t say a word today. Already she have seen drama in her in-law house. Indu misses Avinash as he handles these suitation more properly. Roma asks Indu to behave politely with them.

Simar starts the conversation. And asks Indu about the photo of Aarav and Simar. Then Indu apologizes to Geetanjali Devi. Simar stops her. Indu tells about her moral values she has given to her daughters. Shobha taunts her on that. Indu continues and tell how good upbringing she has given to her daughters. She tells them for the first time Avinash have slapped Simar and from that time she keeps on crying.

Simar remembers Avinash harsh words for her and cries. Badi Simar comes and keeps her hand on Chote Simar. Badi Simar asks her name but Chote Simar is very sad. Badi Simar reminds her of their meeting and tells her that we are not strangers so she can tell her name. She tells her name. Badi Simar tells her same name people have same qualities in them and ask her to come down stairs with her to meet others.

Badi Simar brings Choti Simar down and tells everyone that she is the girl who saved all the guests on Dal bati function. And also tell them that they share the same name.Choti Simar cries and asks for apology from them. Badi Simar tells Geetanjali Devi that she is very upset. Geetanjali wipes out her tears and warns everyone not to scold her. Even she asks Indu to forgive her. Geetanjali Devi asks Choti Simar to cook kheer for her. Choti Simar goes to kitchen to cook Kheer for her. Indu asks Roma to go with her but Geetanjali Devi stops Roma and tells only she will go with her and nobody should come.

Choti Simar pulls out chair for Geetanjali Devi to sit and then she starts cooking. While Badi Simar is peeking from door and watching Choti Simar. While cooking Geetanjal Devi asks many questions from her about day today life to tests her behaviour and nature. Meanwhile Choti Simar drops sugar on the floor. Then she brings Gur to add it into the Kheer. Badi Simar thinks that Chote Simar is her shadow as she behaves and answers the same way as she does. Geetanjali Devi asks Chote Simar to complete the dish and bring it outside for them.

The episode ends.