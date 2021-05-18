Sasural Simar Ka 2 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Reema gets jealous with Aarav-Simar’s alliance

Sasural Simar Ka 2 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Simar 2 bringing Kheer and serving to everyone. Simar and Sandhya thank her. Chitra looks at kheer. Simar tastes it and says you have added jaggery in it, says Mata ji likes it. Sandhya says it is really tasty. Simar asks Badi maa to tell how is it? Badi Maa tastes it and keeps the bowl aside. She gets up. Indu signs Simar 2 to go to her. Badi Maa takes out her necklace which she is wearing and makes Simar 2 wears it shocking Chitra, Sandhya and Shobha, while Simar looks on smilingly. Indu is also shocked. Badi Maa smiles and says kheer was good. Simar 2 asks her to give her blessings and not this. Badi Maa says think it as my blessings and blesses her. She leaves. Simar asks Simar 2 to take care of her and asks not to cry. Roma smiles. Shobha looks angrily at her. Roma runs behind her. Indu says so much costly necklace. Badi Maa tells Simar that she was searching her reflection and she found her reflection in this girl. She says I like this girl for Aarav. Sandhya and Simar smiles.

Vivaan tells Reema that he feels proud to choose her as the model and says you was looking beautiful. Reema says these dresses enhances my beauty. She sees Vivaan looking at other girls and says they are hot in looks, but a cheap lot, don’t waste your time. Vivaan goes behind her and asks if she is feeling jealous. She says just now I got the photo shoot done and you think that I will be jealous with BTM (Behen turn modern) girls. She asks him to take the dresses. He asks her to keep it. Reema thanks him and says she likes gifts. Vivaan smiles.

Simar 2 asks who gives such a big necklace on liking kheer. Roma says Mata Rani does this and thanks Mata Rani for her prayers. She tells that she asked her sasumaa to let her be here for sometime and she left her. She says secondly, this necklace is worth 10 lakhs. She says my sasumaa doesn’t give me anything even if I make 56 bhogs for her. She tells that this means that Badi maa must have liked Simar for her grand son Aarav. Simar smiles and thinks the guy loves Reema di. Roma goes to call Lalit while Indu goes to inform Avinash.

Reema comes home and hugs Simar. She shows her dresses and tells that she is so happy, tells that it is worth 50000 Rs. Simar tries to talk to her, but Reema doesn’t hear her. Roma asks why you are showing cheap gifts and asks her to see what their sister got today. Reema looks at the necklace. Roma says it might be worth 10 lakhs rs. Reema says 10 lakhs and gets shocked. She looks at her dresses in one hand while the necklace in her other hand. She asks who gave this? Roma says Gitanjali Devi has given this, as her alliance is fixed in Oswal family. Simar says what are you saying, she didn’t say this? Roma says the way she was behaving with you, she has regarded you as her bahu. Reema asks what are you saying? Roma says you used to think the alliance brought by me as cheap and tells that her dream is fulfilled, Simar kept her nose. She tells that her prayer is answered, tells that now her saas will not taunt her. Reema asks who is the guy? Roma shows Aarav’s pic in the newspaper. Reema gets jealous.

Chitra shows Aarav and Simar’s pic in the newspaper. Vivaan says wow, Aarav Bhai is on the newspaper front page. Chitra tries to provoke him against Aarav. Vivaan says he didn’t tell me anything and goes to ask him. Roma says whom you used to call as Dimmer will shine now as she will become Oswal family bahu. Simar says they didn’t say that Di, why are you saying? Roma goes to offer prasad to God. Reema asks what is it?

Vivaan tells Aarav that what a Jodi? Aarav tells that there was a high-end drama at home due to this pic. Vivaan says he will propose this way to Mumtaz. He asks who is the photographer, ask him to click my pic too. Aarav says good point, someone must have sent him to click this pic and wonders who is he? Simar tells Reema that she was trying to call her, but her number was not connecting. Reema says you should have informed me. Indu comes there and asks where was you. Reema takes her bags and walks away colliding with Simar. Indu thinks it seems Simar told her everything and thinks they got worried.

Reema goes to her room and throws the bag. Simar says why are you angry, you know everything. Reema says you had said that when he proposed you, you was shocked, but you was looking happy in this pic. She says you didn’t tell me that photographer clicked their pic. Simar says I didn’t know why they came and don’t know about the necklace. Reema says that guy wanted to propose me, I should have got that bouquet, my pic would have come in the newspaper and Gitanjali Devi should have made me wear the necklace. Roma comes there and asks then why you was not there, Reema. She says I have sent your pic to them, but you was not there at right time, what is Simmy’s mistake. She asks her to think that it is Simar’s destiny. Reema says what do you think, the guy who saw me will like Simar? Simar and Roma get shocked.

Precap will be added later.

