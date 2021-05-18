Sasural Simar Ka 2 18th May 2021 Written Update: Reema envy Simar

Sasural Simar Ka 2 18th May 2021 Written Update on justShowbiz.net

The episode starts with Chote Simar bringing Kheer for everyone. Badi Simar and Sandhya praises Chote Simar as the Kheer’s very delicious. Yet all waiting for Geetanjali Devi response. She too loves the Kheer and gives a very expensive necklace to Chote Simar, but Chote Simar asks for blessings from her. Geetanjali Devi leaves from there. Badi Simar tells Chote Simar not to cry and take good care of her. Roma also leaves. Geetanjali Devi tells to everyone that she likes Chote Simar for Aarav. Indu looks at the necklace.

Reema finishes her shoot and return back all the dresses to Vivaan, yet Vivaan asks her to keep them with her. Reema says she loves gifts especially when it’s all branded. Vivaan gets happy. Reema and Vivaan looks at each other.

Chote Simar tells to Indu who gives such expensive gift for just a Kheer. Roma comes and explains to Chote Simar and Indu that Geetanjali Devi likes Chote Simar for Aarav. Chote Simar gets shock as she knows that Aarav likes Reema not her. Roma goes to tell this to Lalit while Indu calls Avinash and informs him. Meanwhile Reema comes back and shows her all her expensive dresses which Vivaan gifted her. Chote Simar wants to tell her about everything happened but Reema was so busy in showing off.

Roma comes and shows the expensive necklace to Reema, Reema takes aback. She asks who gives this to Chote Simar then Roma tells her everything and shows Aarav’s picture from the newspaper. Reema gets traumatized after watching it. Meanwhile Chitra also shows the newspaper to Vivaan and asks her about Aarav. But Vivaan takes it lightly and goes to ask all details from Aarav. Chitra prays to God to give some sense to Vivaan.

Roma tells she is very happy for Chote Simar as she is going to be the bahu of Oswal family. Reema is very angry on Chote Simar. Vivaan asks Aarav about the girl, Aarav throws the newspaper. Vivaan tells Aarav same way he is going to propose her Mumtaz( Reema) and asks him about the photographer. Aarav gets the idea that how that photographer knows about him and now he wants to find out the photographer behind this scandal. Chote Simar tells to Reema that she called her but could not reach her. Reema tells her that she should have informed her before. Reema taunts and scolds Simar. Roma comes to support Simar and asks Reema to forget everything. But Reema tells the boy who have seen her will never like Simar.

The episode ends.