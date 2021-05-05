Sasural Simar Ka 2 5th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Aarav and Vivaan save the family’s respect

Sasural Simar Ka 2 5th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Simar 2 colliding with Simar 1 and asking her to come with her. She takes her to Puppy and tells that it had churma and fell unconscious. She says she feels that the churma is poisonous and says if anyone have it then? Simar 2 takes the puppy holding her dupatta. Simar 1 gets shocked and runs inside. Aarav and Vivaak make arrangement to get the Churma served, but Simar comes there and tells that Churma has poison in it, don’t take it outside. She finds pesticide bottle on the floor and smells it. She says pesticide. They come out. Simar 1 says that girl was here. Aarav says we shall stop the guests from having churma and says that girl might have taken puppy for treatment. Aarav asks everyone not to eat churma and tells that it needs to be kept for bhog first. He says mistake is mine, I am learning my family values. He whispers something to Vivaan and asks the waiters to go. They pick all the churmas from the table and take it from there. Sandhya asks what happened? Aarav says give me some time and asks the guests to have lunch till then. Reema is in the bakery to get cake ordered before. Vivaan calls at the bakery and asks to pack all the churma, says he will come and take it. chitra thinks what is happening? Shobha tells her husband that they shall leave. He says we can’t do it again and again. Chitra comes behind her and asks Shobha if she has done anything wrong. Shobha asks why are you saying this? Chitra says she don’t want anyone to ruin badi Maa’s big day. Vivaan comes to the bakery and hears Reema arguing with the bakery worker. Vivaan looks at her and checks her pic which he had taken while she was getting photo shoot done. He takes the churma and asks driver to keep the boxes in the car. He tells Reema that he can help her get the cake. Reema says she don’t talk to strangers. He gets Aarav’s call. Reema takes the cake and leaves. Vivaan thinks she went again.

Badi Maa asks why they are taking so much time. Simar assures her that Churma will be served on time and asks her to be with the guests. Badi Maa goes. Aarav thanks Vivaan for bringing Churma on time. Vivaan says he lost something to bring it here. Simar recalls Simar 2 informing her at time. Chitra tries to feed Churma in Shobha’s mouth, but the latter refuses making Chitra doubtful, tells that she is fasting for papa’s barsi. Chitra says ok.

Simar and Aarav come out and see the puppy fine, and Simar 2 dupatta on it. Simar 1 thanks the girl in her heart. Aarav goes to the puppy and takes it in his hands. He asks are you okay now. Reema and Simar are in the auto. Simar says thank god, that puppy got saved. Aarav is thankful to the girl for saving the puppy and their respect. Puppy runs away from there. Aarav takes the dupatta and finds an earrings with it. He admires it. Simar 2 finds her earring missing. Mahiya song plays…..Simar 1 asks Badi Maa to see a girl’s pic. Badi Maa stops the waiter and finds silver paper in the Churma. Simar asks Servant to go and says she will tell her. The shop owner comes there and tells that he has understood tasting the churma that it is brought from his shop. He asks her to order one day in advance. Badi Maa gets shocked and comes there, and asks who has dared to change the churma made by her with shop’s churma. Aarav comes and says I have changed. Badi maa asks if he has forgotten the family values, and exchanged her churma with shop’s churma. Simar says someone mixed pesticide in our churma and tells that a girl informed her about it, when a puppy fell unconscious. She says today because of Aarav and Vivaan, everyone’s lives were saved and our respect too. Gajendra and Viraaj appreciate their sons. Sandhya says who will do this with us? Badi Maa says who can do this and played with people’s lives, to get me insulted. Aarav says there is a CCTV everywhere, I will not leave that person.

Precap: Simar falls infront of Aarav’s car and thinks God is making her meet him again and again, it is his sign. Later Sandhya shows Reema’s pic to Aarav and he likes her. Later Aarav meets Reema in the restaurant.

