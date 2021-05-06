Sasural Simar Ka 2 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Sasural Simar Ka 2 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Sandhya asking Shobha to listen and stop her from leaving. Shobha turns to her. Sandhya says if you stay then we will feel good. Shobha sees CCTV cam everywhere and asks her husband if they shall stay back. Her husband says we were leaving on your insistence. Shobha pretends as if her ring is lost and gives description of the ring. Everyone goes to search it. Meanwhile Shobha asks watchman about the CCTV footage room. Aarav is watching CCTV footage and sees Badi Maa and others walking out from there after cooking Churma. Simar collides with Roma. Roma tells that she is searching ring of her mummy ji. Simar finds chandan in the box and recalls badi maa telling that Shobha applied tika on Dada ji’s name plate. She then recalls finding it on pesticide’s bottle. Simar and Reema come home. Indu says you both came. Reema says Simmy’s audition was not good. Indu says its ok. Simar says don’t know if she will get job or not. Indu says you have done a lot of hard work. Reema shows the cake and gives her. Indu says salwar suit suits Reema and says she is waiting for the pics. Simar says even me. Reema runs behind Simar and asks her to click her pics in behenji attire. Simar asks if she will take her to hell. Reema says what will I do alone there, will take you. She asks will you click? Simar says ok.

Aarav asks the guard to bring other footage tape. Watchman comes there and says someone took it away when I had gone to washroom. Aarav scolds the watchman. He sees Shobha there. Lalit says Maa came to CCTV room, to search her ring. Shobha gets relieved hearing someone took the footage already and tells that she might not have worn the ring. She says we shall go back home. Chitra is seen holding the footage and thinks it is bomb. Sandhya talks to Roma and says she likes her reflection for her son. Roma shows Reema’s pic to Sandhya and tells that she is her sister and praises her. Sandhya asks her to send her pic. Lalit comes there and asks her to come. Roma gets happy. Simar comes there and asks Sandhya about Shobha. Sandhya says they went home, as shobha had headache.

Update Credit to: H Hasan