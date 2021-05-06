ENTERTAINMENT

Sasural Simar Ka 2 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Telly Updates

Sasural Simar Ka 2 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Sandhya asking Shobha to listen and stop her from leaving. Shobha turns to her. Sandhya says if you stay then we will feel good. Shobha sees CCTV cam everywhere and asks her husband if they shall stay back. Her husband says we were leaving on your insistence. Shobha pretends as if her ring is lost and gives description of the ring. Everyone goes to search it. Meanwhile Shobha asks watchman about the CCTV footage room. Aarav is watching CCTV footage and sees Badi Maa and others walking out from there after cooking Churma. Simar collides with Roma. Roma tells that she is searching ring of her mummy ji. Simar finds chandan in the box and recalls badi maa telling that Shobha applied tika on Dada ji’s name plate. She then recalls finding it on pesticide’s bottle. Simar and Reema come home. Indu says you both came. Reema says Simmy’s audition was not good. Indu says its ok. Simar says don’t know if she will get job or not. Indu says you have done a lot of hard work. Reema shows the cake and gives her. Indu says salwar suit suits Reema and says she is waiting for the pics. Simar says even me. Reema runs behind Simar and asks her to click her pics in behenji attire. Simar asks if she will take her to hell. Reema says what will I do alone there, will take you. She asks will you click? Simar says ok.

Aarav asks the guard to bring other footage tape. Watchman comes there and says someone took it away when I had gone to washroom. Aarav scolds the watchman. He sees Shobha there. Lalit says Maa came to CCTV room, to search her ring. Shobha gets relieved hearing someone took the footage already and tells that she might not have worn the ring. She says we shall go back home. Chitra is seen holding the footage and thinks it is bomb. Sandhya talks to Roma and says she likes her reflection for her son. Roma shows Reema’s pic to Sandhya and tells that she is her sister and praises her. Sandhya asks her to send her pic. Lalit comes there and asks her to come. Roma gets happy. Simar comes there and asks Sandhya about Shobha. Sandhya says they went home, as shobha had headache.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: H Hasan

I started writing as a hobby. It turned into a fledged out career fortunately. I love reading novels and creative arts. I’m very committed and give my best to my work.

Related Items:

Most Popular

46
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
14
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
12
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top