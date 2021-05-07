Sasural Simar Ka 2 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Reema takes lift from Aarav

Sasural Simar Ka 2 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Reema asking Devesh how dare you to call me in your room? He says the same way, you came in my camera. Reema gets angry and calls him bull to show his value. She says she will not give away her respect for this. Devesh asks her to think until he finishes his drink.Vivaan comes there and waves her hi. He collides with someone and turns. Reema takes her bag and goes. Vivaan asks Devesh about the girl who was standing here. . Devesh asks which girl. Reema washes her face and thinks how dare he to call me in his room. She finds him going and thinks what to do. She thinks she has no option left, she wants her pictures. She calls Simar on the landline. Simar goes to pick the call. Reema says thank god, you have picked the call. She asks her to call her back after 10 mins and if she don’t pick the call then call Police. Simar gets tensed. Reema sees Devesh going with a girl bharti. Simar 1 meets Shobha and says you had brought chandan to do Bua ji’s name tika and shows the pesticide bottle, says it has your finger prints too. She asks her to stay away from Badi Maa and her family else she will get her entry closed there. Shobha asks her to be a guest and not a daughter. Simar says she came as a daughter and tells that if anything happens to Vivaan or Aarav, then she will not take time to shield them as their mother. She says I will drop you home. Shobha says I will go myself. Vivaan sees Reema going on and comes out. He thinks if she is his fantasy. Reema comes to Devesh and asks him to show her pictures. Devesh says I didn’t think that you will come here, and asks her to come. He says he don’t break his promise and says I hope you agree with the deal. He touches her. Simar sees Reema with Devesh and thinks if they don’t think of their parents before doing such thing. She thinks Aarav shall get a good girl in his life and goes in the car. Reema takes pendrive from Devesh’s car and runs away after throwing slipper on him. Vivaan asks what happened, why girl threw sandal on him. Devesh says she stole my pendrive. Vivaan finds the pendrive on the road and picks it.

Reema falls on Aarav’s car. Aarav asks if she don’t look on the road while walking. Reema asks him to drop her and sits in his car. Aarav asks her about her house. Reema tells her address. He asks where is this? Reema says my sister will tell you and calls Simar. Simar tells him direction. Mahiya song plays…..Aarav looks at the mobile and thanks her for telling the way with accuracy. He turns to give her phone and finds Reema’s dress changed. Reema says my dream broke today infront of me and asks how will I get it? where to find it? Aarav says you will get. Aarav says if something belongs to you, then will get it. Simar thinks it is good that Maa postponed her anniversary celebration to tomorrow. She is on the terrace and sees Aarav dropping Reema home. Reema tells Aarav that she doesn’t take anyone favors and that’s why he has to come with her to have coffee and gives her number. Aarav smiles. Simar doesn’t see his face and tries to look at him.

Aarav is exercising. He gets calls from girls asking him to meet over coffee. Vivaan comes there. Servants come there and tell that they got calls. Aarav and Vivaan ask them to tell that they are unavailable. Sandhya comes there and tells Aarav that she wants to show a girl’s pic to him. he says my phone is hanging due to the girls’ calls and gallery is overloaded with their pics. Sandhya asks him to see the girl in her mobile and shows Reema’s pic. Aarav looks at her and recalls dropping her to her home.

Precap: Aarav calls Reema. Reema asks Simar to talk to him as Reema and calls him to sadar bazaar. Later Aarav spots Simar in the market.



