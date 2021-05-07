Sasural Simar Ka 2 7th May 2021 Written Update: Badi Simar confronts Shobha for poisoning the Churma

Sasural Simar Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode starts with Reema lashing out at the photographer for his demand. She scolds him and states that she won’t stoop low to get the photographs. He smirks and reminds her about the money she have to pay in order to get her pictures. He ask her to decide fast making her worried. At that time, Vivan comes there and gets elated seeing Reema. He waves at her but gets collided with a guy and lost his eye contact with Reema. Meanwhile, she hurridly goes inside the washroom. Vivan gets confused seeing her missing and questions the photographer about her, but couldn’t able to get any information.

Here, Reema splashes water on her face being tensed. She determines to get her photographs and gets worried seeing the photographer going away. She immediately calls Choti Simar, who was panicking about Reema. Simar hurridly picks the call, while Reema instructs her to call the police if she does pick her call after sometime. Simar gets restless hearing her sister.

Badi Simar goes to meet Shobha and confronts her about poisoning the Churma. Shobha tries to ignore her but Simar shows her the pesticide bottle making her shocked. Shobha gets flashes of her deed, whereas Simar says that she have finger prints of Shobha on the bottle. Simar warns her that she won’t let her harm Geetanjali Devi and her family, while Shobha gets irked and advices her not to behave like the daughter of Oswal family. She mocks Simar to be just a guest, whereas Simar fiercely replied that she will protect them even after being a guest. Shobha leaves from there being furious.

Elsewhere, Choti Simar sees the time and gets worried for Reema. Whereas, Reema goes towards the photographer, while Vivan spots her and rushes to follow her leaving Aarav confused. He again misses her and thinks if she is in real or his imagination. Here, Reema meets the photographer and insists to see her photos. He ask her to fulfill his demand and starts touching her sensuously. Badi Simar sees them and feels disgusted. Suddenly, Reema pushes the photographer and takes the pendrive of her photos. She runs from there cursing him. He gets angry and was about to follow her when Vivan comes there and stops him. Vivan gets curious about Reema and picks the pendrive which Reema mistakenly dropped there.

Ahead, Reema collided with Aarav. He scolds her for coming in front of his car, while she sits inside the car asking for lift. He keeps looking at her and questions about her address. She calls Choti Simar and ask her to explain the address. Aarav talk to her while she accurately explains him the address. He appreciates her for the details. Meanwhile, Reema changed her dress in the car and gets tensed about the pendrive. Aarav questions her about her tension and assures that she will get her stuff soon.

Aarav drops Reema to her house while Choti Simar looks at them from the terrace. Reema shows her gratitude towards Aarav and gives him her number asking him to have a coffee with her. She goes inside whereas he states at her being mesmerised.

In the morning Aarav practices his workout routine, when he gets numerous calls and photographs of girls. Vivan also comes there showing his phone filled with calls and pictures. They both gets frustrated. Later, Sandhya gives Aarti to Aarav and expresses her excitement for finding a perfect girl for him. He says that he needs sometime, while she requests him to see the photograph of a girl. He tries to avoid her but then gets freezed seeing Reema’s picture.

