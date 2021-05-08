Sasural Simar Ka 2 8th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Destiny to bring Simar and Aarav together

Sasural Simar Ka 2 8th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Sandhya telling Aarav that the girl is very nice. Aarav looks at Reema’s pic and recalls their conversation. He asks her to give him a day’s time. Sandhya asks him to think and tells that she will talk to badi Maa and Simar, and will make plan to meet this girl’s family. Aarav says ok. He thinks such a big coincidence, it is destiny. Vivaan thinks of Reema and thinks this can’t be coincidence. He looks at her pics using the pendrive on his tab and thinks he will keep her in his heart, and thinks how to search her. Chitra comes there and checks suit on him. He says Agra girls are mad, got so many calls since morning. Chitra tells him about Badi Maa calling all the senior staff for meeting, means this is your first day at work and asks him to get nicely dressed and go infront of them. She asks him to wear the suit given by her and asks to get ready.

Badi Maa tells that she has called all the senior staff today as Aarav and Vivaan have thought something which they want to share with you all. Aarav tells that Badi Maa has made our Durga Petha popular and tells that they have many outlets in all around India, so they will diversify the business and will start a chain of restaurant of veg food, will start with UP city. Vivaan’s dad says you have come from abroad and talking about veg food. He says people like Italian, Chinese etc. Aarav says you are wrong and tells that Durga Petha is known for his taste, culture, quality in 60 percent of market, so there will be no problem. He says Italian, Japanese cuisine attract young generation while pure veg food attract the older generation and they are the target audience. He explains his plan and makes everyone impress. Vivaan looks at Reema’s pic and thinks she is lucky for him and she didn’t know. Aarav says this is my new project idea. Badi Maa appreciates him and says you didn’t forget your values and roots even though you stay in foreign. The staff members ask if Vivaan wants to say something. Vivaan says Aarav’s plan is full proof and tells that he wants to do marketing. He tells Aarav that he will bring a popular face for the marketing of the restaurant. Aarav says he has a feeling that he will bring Mumtaz. Vivaan says yes. Chitra tells her husband that Vivaan is walking on his footsteps. Sandhya appreciates both the sons. Later Chitra and her husband plan to get a more good girl for their son. Vivaan meets Sharma ji and sees some models pic, but tells that they are not the one whom he is looking for. Aarav calls Reema’s phone number and tells that he had dropped her yesterday. He leaves from home. Reema asks Simar to talk to him and if he asks her for coffee, then tell that she will think and tell him. Simar tells him the same thing and ends the call. She asks Reema how did she know that he will ask her. Reema says she knows. Simar smiles.

Indu receives a call from someone about Avinash. Indu says he is not at home. The lady ends the call. Roma calls her and tells that Sandhya must surely like Reema’s pic and is hopeful to get her alliance fixed with Aarav. She tells that Aarav is like a prince. Indu says you think of your sisters so much. Roma says they are from America and is happy. Indu invites Roma and Lalit for her anniversary. Reema tells Simar that she will give her tips about the guy. Simar smiles and thinks of Aarav while Reema tells her. Reema asks if she imagined her dream boy or shall I say more. Simar says nothing and asks her to come to point. Reema tells that girls have many expectations from boys, but they have just one expectation from girls. She says that one thing. Simar says oh di. Reema says this is common and asks her to call this guy to sadar bazaar and starts the countdown. Simar starts the countdown. Aarav replies yes. Reema says he don’t want to know about me, but agree to meet me. Simar says you asked him to come at 5 pm, but it is 4 pm now. She says we have to go there to take something. Simar asks what name to write? Reema asks her to write taxi. They reach Sadar bazaar. Reema asks her to shop gift for Maa and Papa while she meets Taxi.

Aarav is in Sadar Bazaar and thinks to check gift for mom and dad. Simar tells badi maa that whoever is destined to meet, will meet eventually. Simar buys a book for her parents and goes out of a book shop, while Aarav gets inside. He asks the salesguy if he has button diary. Salesguy tells that it was just one and somebody took it just now. He asks him to request her, she might give. Aarav comes out and looks at her, but turns away just as she is about to look at him. Mahiya plays……She takes out diary from her handbag and gives money to someone. Aarav looks at the dairy in her hand.

Precap: Simar prays in the temple and says if that guy collides with me again then I will think it as your sign. She falls down on the road while Aarav stops the car. Later he proposes her for marriage and the news get published in the newspaper. Later Badi Maa is confronted by businessman for searching alliance for the grand sons who already had an affair. Meanwhile Avinash scolds Simar seeing the pic.

