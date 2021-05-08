Sasural Simar Ka 2 8th May 2021 Written Update: Aarav calls Reema

Sasural Simar Ka 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Aarav looks at Reema’s photo on Sandhyas mobile. Sandhya tells him this girl belongs to a very good family. Aarav asks her to give two days time to think on it. Sandhya happily gives him time but tells him that Geetanjali Devi is waiting to see him and Vivaan to be married soon. She says she have to talk to Reema’s parents. Aarav remembers that last night he met Reema and today this happened, he believes it to be destiny plan.

Vivaan is checking the pictures of Reema from her pendrive he found. He is falling deeply in love with her. He is in dilemma that how to find her in such a big city of Agra. Meanwhile Chitra comes and brings him a suit to wear in the evening when all senior staffs are coming for the meeting. Chitra tells him to get ready for the business meeting. And leaves upto her to find a perfect match for him as he is the most eligible bachelor in town.

Geetanjali Devi informs about the new plan Aarav and Vivaan have for their family business with her senior staff and family members. Aarav unveils the new plans while Vivaan busy in looking at his phone. Griraj is not happy with his new ideas but Geetanjali Devi praises Aarav and tells him after staying abroad he is still attached to his roots. While Vivaan informs that he is handling the marketing part. Vivaan tells to Aarav that he will bring the most beautiful face of Agra for their marketing plan to which Aarav says it’s the same girl you like.

Simar and Sandhya feels very proud of Aarav and Vivaan. While Griraj and Chitra are planning that girl for Vivaan who dominates the whole family.

Aarav calls Reema but Simar picks his call. As Reema is busy with her beauty session she wants Simar to talk to him, pretending Reema. Aarav asks her for coffee, she tells him she wants some time to think.

Indu getting ready for her anniversary. She gets a call from Roma and tells her that she has sent Reema’s photo to Sandhya. Indu asks her and Lalit to come home, Roma confirms but she says she have to pray for Reema in the temple before coming home. Indu praises her. While Reema is giving tips on boys to Simar while Simar is getting the flash back of Aarav. Reema asks Simar to confirm the coffee date at 5 with Aarav and with in five seconds he confirms her back. Now Simar and Reema going for shopping gift for their parents anniversary and to meet Aarav.

Reema asks Simar to do all the shopping and come back to her while she meets Aarav. Aarav reaches before time and plans to do some shopping for mom and dad. Aarav wants a special dairy which Simar bought, so the shopkeeper asks to go behind Simar and request her to give him. Aarav is looking for Simar.

The end.