Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Rajev Paul admitted to a hospital

Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Rajev Paul recently tested positive for Covid-19. According to the latest report he has been admitted to a hospital as he was having a high fever and it wasn’t coming down

The actor took to his social media handle to share this news while he also thanked actor-director Satish Kaushik, who advised him on the same. He wrote, “Before things go out of hands…or when things go out of hands…it’s better to put them in capable hands. My fever wasn’t coming down…so had to get myself admitted. Here in the hands of very capable doctors and management Started with #remdesivir and other #medicines @rakesh_insta_paul @rakheekukie thanks for doing this and @satishkaushik2178 Ji Thank you for convincing me to come here… Right decision at right time happens coz you have right people in your life… Thank you all for keeping me in your #prayers would request you to pray for all that are unwell world over… We will be safe ..when all are safe…”

After traveling from Agra to Mumbai he felt feverish and was quarantined at home, where he stays alone.