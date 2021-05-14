Sasural Simar Ka 2: Geetanjali Devi got to know about Aarav’s photograph?

Sasural Simar ka 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Sasural Simar Ka is all set for high drama as in upcoming episodes viewers will see how destiny plays its role for Aarav and Simar? Simar will try her best to find a perfect bahu for Oswal family.

In the previous episode we saw that Aarav had hurt Simar’s self-respect. She thought she can’t love someone who doesn’t gives her respect. On the other side Aarav was giving pain to himself. Simar came to meet him, he told her that he lost his trust in love and he wanted Simar to find a perfect match for him. Simar was happy and conveyed this to Geetanjali Devi. Reema saw Devesh in the studio she gave back his pending amount and insulted him infront of everybody. Vivaan supported her and fired Devesh. Reema hugged and kissed Vivaan’s hand. Chitra informed Griraj about Aarav and Simar but Griraj told her about Guptaji’s daughter coming to meet Aarav. Avinash warned Simar and Reema to upload their biodata on matrimonial advertisement by tonight. Vivaan shared his feelings with Aarav yet Aarav regretted following his proposal idea. Aarav met Guptaji and his daughter. Simar took her to show the house after talking to her Simar did not like her as she doesn’t know cooking. Then Geetanjali Devi asked Aarav about the girl. Geetanjali Devi confirmed their relation. Meanwhile Guptaji saw the picture of Aarav and Simar published in the newspaper.

In the upcoming episode after watching the picture of Aarav proposing Simar published in newspaper, Guptaji will be very furious and insults Geetanjali Devi. When Avinash will see the picture of Aarav and Simar he will slap Simar without knowing the truth. Whereas Geetanjali Devi will too see the picture in the newspaper and will tear it. Then Geetanjali Devi will scold Aarav for spoiling their family tradition and name.

How Geetanjali Devi will react to the situation?

How Simar will meet Geetanjali Devi?

What step Reema will take to stay away from Avinash plan?

