Sasural Simar Ka 2: Reema falls for Vivaan?

Colours newly launched show Sasural Simar ka2 is gearing up for more drama, in the show Simar clarifies to Aarav but Aarav thinks Simar is following him for his money. While Reema hugs Vivaan. It will be interesting to see what destiny holds for them.

In the previous episode we saw Avinash asked Reema and Simar for their biodata and also wanted them to upload it on matrimonial website. Simar and Reema are shocked. Reema told Simar that she will accept the Oswal’s group modelling assignment. Gagan was very happy with this decision. Aarav was going to meet Reema and bought a red rose bouquet for her. Chitra send a guy to spy on Aarav. The guy called Chitra and asked her to come. Simar and Reema enjoyed the moment at the Taj. Reema called Vivaan, he was waiting for her in the cafeteria and asked her to come. Reema left to meet Vivaan and asked Simar to handle Aarav. Aarav called Simar and without listening to her he kept on telling her his feelings. Simar was wearing Reema’s dress, so Aarav got confused and proposed her for marriage. Meanwhile the spy clicked their photo. When Simar showed him her face, Aarav was traumatized. They both left from there. Geetanjali Devi called Simar and asked about Aarav and also asked Simar to confirm her about the girl by tonight. Vivaan gave advance payment to Reema and also showed her their studio. Reema hugged Vivaan. Simar bumped into Aarav. Aarav was very angry and he bursted out at Simar. Simar clarified him. Here Chitra was watching Simar and Aarav and she asked to find all the details of Simar.

In the upcoming episode when Chitra will give the picture of Aarav proposing Simar to get published in newspaper. When Avinash will see the picture of Aarav and Simar he will slap Simar without knowing the truth. Whereas Geetanjali Devi will too see the picture in the newspaper and will tear it. Then Geetanjali Devi will scold Aarav for spoiling their family tradition and name.

How Simar will meet Geetanjali Devi?

What will be the Chitra’s next evil plan?

How badi Simar will help chote Simar to win over Aarav?

