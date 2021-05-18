Sasural Simar Ka 2: Reema feels jealous and shouts at Simar?

Sasural Simar ka 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Sasural Simar Ka is all set for high drama as in upcoming episodes viewers will see how destiny plays its role for Aarav and Simar?

Badi Simar chooses Chote Simar the bahu for Oswal family. Aarav plans to find out photographer whereas Vivaan plans to propose Reema.

In the previous episode we saw that Chote Simar brought Kheer for everyone, Geetanjali Devi got very impressed with Chote Simar and gave her an expensive necklace.

Chitra and Shobha got shocked whereas Simar and Sandhya were very happy. When they went out Geetanjali Devi confirms Chote Simar for Aarav. Roma and Indu were happy too. While Chote Simar was confused. Vivaan asked Reema to keep all the dresses she worn for the shoot. Reema was on cloud nine as she got such expensive gifts.

Roma told to Indu and Chote Simar that they liked her for Aarav. Simar was shocked as she knew that Reema liked that boy. Reema came back home and started flaunting her expensive gifts. Roma told her Simar got a gift even more expensive then hers.

Reema was shocked to see the necklace. Roma showed her Aarav’s photo in the newspaper and told her everything. Vivaan came to Aarav and asked him about the girl Aarav was very angry. But meanwhile Vivaan asked him about the photographer so Aarav got the idea and now he wanted to find the photographer.

Reema scolded and shouted at Simar as she doesn’t know about the boy, so how could she say yes to them. Reema envied Simar. Simar tried to explain Reema yet she was not ready to listen.

In the upcoming episode we will see Geetanjali Devi will tell Aarav about the girl but Aarav without listening to her will be ready for marriage with Simar. When Indu will tell about everything to Avinash he will not be happy as he wanted Reema to get married first then Simar.

So he will tell Indu to return everything they have given to Simar. Reema is very angry on Simar. She will tell Simar how could she marry Aarav and live with the guilt. Reema will wish her happiness.

How Aarav will react when he will find that Simar is the girl Badi Ma choose for him?

How will be the next step of Chitra?

Will Vivaan propose Reema?

Stay tuned to know more about your favourite show on this space.