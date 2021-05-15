ENTERTAINMENT

Sasural Simar Ka 2: Simar hides the truth from her parents?

Sasural Simar ka 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors TV newly launched show “Sasural Simar ka 2” garnered a huge amount of audience from the date of it’s launch. The gripping storyline filled with twist and turns makes it engaging to the viewers. Chitra is doing conspiracy against Aarav so that power comes to Vivaan’s hand. Aarav lost his trust in love. Simar could not unveil the truth. It will be interesting to see what the storyline folds further.

In the previous episode we have seen that Guptaji shouted and insulted Geetanjali Devi whereas Aarav requested him not to blame Badi Ma for his mistake. Geetanjali Devi left without listening to Aarav. Avinash rebuked and slapped Simar. Simar cannot tell the truth to her parents as Reema was involved. Simar called Reema but she hanged on her. Reema was in shopping with Vivaan for her shoot. Simar and Sandhya came to meet Aarav. Aarav told them he don’t have any idea who did this to him. He told Simar it was just a mistake. Chitra came and told them that the girl in the photo with Aarav is Roma’s sister. Sandhya told she gave Roma’s sister picture to Aarav but it was not the same girl. Geetanjali Devi heard their conversation, she became furious as Shobha’s behaviour with her is not good so she didn’t want Aarav to get attached to that family. Geetanjali Devi asked Simar to call Shobha. Geetanjali Devi asked her to check the newspaper and then scolded her. Shobha rebuked and slapped Roma. Lalit told her that he already warned her. Simar bought Aarav to Geetanjali Devi to ask apology from her. Chitra told Sandhya to support Aarav. Geetanjali Devi told Aarav that she had taken some important decision for him. Geetanjali Devi and Simar took Shobha and Roma with them and went to meet Simar. Indu opened the door.

In the upcoming episodes this week we will see Geetanjali Devi comes with Badi Simar to Choti Simar home. She will meet Simar and will like her for Aarav. She will give her very costly necklace as shagun. Meanwhile when Reema will come back home and she will see Simar necklace, she will tell her it’s very expensive who has given her. Then Simar will tell her everything. Reema will be very furious and tell Simar that why did she accepted this proposal, it was for her as Simar didn’t even know the boy. Now Reema will show her jealousy towards Simar. Simar will come to meet Geetanjali Devi and will tell her that she wanted to break this relation.

Will Geetanjali Devi likes Simar for Aarav?

Why Reema is unhappy for her sister Simar?

What Rea will do to take revenge from Simar?

Stay tuned to know more about your favourite show on this space.

