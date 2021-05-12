Sasural Simar Ka 2 Today’s Update 12th May 2021 SSK2 Episode: Avinash Reveals The Truth







The recent episode of Sasural Simar Ka 2 begins where Aarav informs Vivaan that if he messages her so he will get frustrated, Vivaan asks that he is doing a business deal but he replies no. Aara makes him understand about love that if he compares love as a govt job so the file can be stacked. So he should think by his heart and Aarav sends a message to her, Another side Simar makes a call to Avinash but he does not respond. But Avinash goes to Tanu’s house to show her love letters to her mother, and after watching that she gets shocked.

Then Dakshi says to Remma that without any reason their mother is worrying meanwhile, says that she will eat Kachori. Reema tries to stop but she goes to Indu and asks about her worriedness, and makes her understand that its first time that father is late. Otherwise, he will always come on time, Simar starts praying to God that he will come soon. Spontaneously they hear a doorbell. Then Indu sends Simar and Reema to their room for sleeping and Simar mentions that Maa is angry today. Avinash recalls everything that Tanu said and Simar prays for her patch up.

After that, Aarav is sitting outside of the house and meanwhile, Simar comes to him and he expresses his feelings by saying that he is blessed to have such a loving family. Simar says that doe she talks about the girl’s family but he refuses by saying that he talks less to the girls quite often because Vivaan handles that department. Simar makes him understand that girls are won by the conversation because it is the only through which you can understand her. She mentions that all misunderstandings also solved by the conversation because it’s the right way.

Then she takes a coffee cup and goes inside the house Later Reema makes a call to Vivaan and he says that he is waiting for her on the board. Then she meets him and says that she is a part of international modelling, but she thought about his offer as well. She says that they should at Taj within an hour, Simar says to Reema that do not take her on the adventure. But she insists she comes with her and Simar wonders that how can she disturb her mother for that.

The next morning Avinash holds Indu's hand and says to sit beside him meanwhile, he calls Smira, Reema, and Gagan. Then Simar asks him that what happened he says please bring his office bag. Then he gives a gift to Indu and says that he forget to give her yesterday, so please forgive him for that. He reveals whatever he faced yesterday due to his students and says that check the card he figure out that I love you is written with the blood. Then says being a father he decides to organize his child's wedding soon