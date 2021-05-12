Sasural Simar Ka 2: Vivaan asks Aarav to propose Reema?

Sasural Simar ka 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Colours newly launched show Sasural Simar ka2 is gearing up for more drama, in the show Simar started falling for Aarav but Aarav is planning to propose Reema. It will be interesting to see what destiny holds for them.

In the previous episode we saw that Indu founds a red rose from Avinash pocket, she doubted Avinash yet Roma told her not to worry. Geetanjali Devi asked Simar to show the short listed photos of the girls for Aarav. Chitra also showed interest to see the girls but Geetanjali Devi reminded her that first they have to select a girl for Aarav then Vivaan. Sandhya wanted to show Geetanjali Devi Reema’s photo but Geetanjali Devi got engaged. On the other hand Aarav unveiled that he liked the girl he met at cafeteria to Vivaan. Vivaan asked alot of questions about that girl yet he didn’t know the girl Aarav mentioned was Reema. So Vivaan suggested him to propose the girl. Aarav and Vivaan shared their feelings about Reema. Vivaan told Aarav to propose her without knowing that the girl is Reema whom he also likes. Simar heard their conversation and supported Aarav. Chitra too heard their conversation yet she was unhappy with Vivaan’s behaviour. Griraj had some evil plan for Aarav. Simar and Reema also discussed about Aarav and Vivaan.

Chitra met Sandhya and gave back her CCTV footage and they got together to in vain Geetanjali Devi plan for Aarav. Indu and family celebrated their marriage anniversary. They had a family time, Lalit and Roma also joined them. Geetanjali Devi came to meet Simar and showed her concern about Aarav marriage. Simar consoled her.

In the upcoming episode we will see Aarav will propose Simar at the Taj Mahal. While somebody will click the picture and the picture will be published in the newspaper. Avinash will slap Simar and scold her. Meanwhile a girls father who will come for Aarav’s marriage proposal will insult Geetanjali Devi for hiding the fact. Geetanjali Devi will be furious and tear the newspaper.

What action Geetanjali Devi will take against Aarav?

Will Avinash tolerate Simar’s scandal?

How Simar will deal with this situation?

