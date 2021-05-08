Sasural Simar Ka 2: Will Geetanjali Devi accepts Simar?

Sasural Simar ka 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Colours newly launched show Sasural Simar ka2 is gearing up for more drama, in the show Simar started falling for Aarav but Aarav is escalating towards Reema. It will be interesting to see what destiny holds for them.

In the previous episode we have seen that Sandhya showed Aarav Reema’s photo he thought it’s destiny plan. Aarav unveiled his new plans for the family business while Vivaan busy with his mobile. Geetanjali Devi praised Aarav for his attachment to the roots. Vivaan wanted to handle the marketing so that he would find Reema. Aarav called Reema for coffee she made Simar to talk pretending to be Reema and told him she would think on it. Roma called Indu and told her that Sandhya had seen Reema’s photo and she was going to pray for her at the temple. Indu invited her and Lalit for the evening and praised her. Reema and Simar were getting ready for shopping. Reema told Simar to call Aarav and asked him to meet. Simar went to buy gifts for her parent’s while Reema waited at the coffee shop. Aarav arrived before time and planed to do some shopping for his parents. The dairy he liked for his dad was already taken by Simar so the shopkeeper asked him to request it from her. Aarav started following Simar.

In the upcoming episode Simar will pray to God to give her hint that Aarav is the one for her. Simar will bump into Aarav’s car. Aarav will bring flower bouquet for Simar and will propose her at the Taj Mahal. While somebody will click the picture and the picture will be published in the newspaper. Avinash will slap Simar and scold her. Meanwhile a girls father who will come for Aarav’s marriage proposal will shout at Geetanjali Devi about the picture of Aarav and Simar.

