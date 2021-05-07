Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 May 7th 2021 SSK2 Today’s Episode: Reema Meets Devesh?







The famous family drama show of Colors TV Sasural Simar Ka season 2 had just started and the show has created its space in its audience’s heart. Well, as we all have watched that simar saved the party by informing Simar Bhardwaj (Badi Simar) about the poisoned Churma. The previous episode had very amazing drama and suspense. Simar Narayan (Choti Simar) takes the Simar to the dog and proves that Churma was poisoned hence the dog has died because he ate that Churma.

However, Simar Narayan (Choti Simar) tries to save the dog, while Simar Bhardwaj (Badi Simar) stops the waiter from serving the Churma. There she goes to the waiter and checks the Churma and she smells some strange in that. She goes to the venue where the Churma had been prepared, she finds an empty bottle of acaricide. She takes Aarav and Vivan to the place where the dog was but she finds the dog missing.

Aarav rushes to all the guests and stops everyone so that they will not have, all the guests ask him why he is stopping them to eat, he replies that he forgot to offer it first to god and he has to do it after that it will serve among guests. Tonight you will watch Badi Maa Asking why all of them are taking too much time to get the Churma served. Simar makes her believed that the Churma will be served on time you don’t have to worry about that, you just go and sit with all guests, after listing her Badi Maa goes.

There Vivan reaches finally the venue along with Churma, Aarav thanks him, Vivaan says I’ve lost something just because I had to bring it on time. Badi Simar thinks that what will happen if Choti Simar did not tells her about the incident. Simar and Aarav come out and see the Dog all right. Badi Simar thanks Choti Simar in her heart. Aarav takes the puppy in his arms and thanks to god that the dog is fine. Aarav thanks and appreciate Choti Simar for saving the dog and their respect.

There Badi Maa stops the waiter and asks him for the silver wrapping on it, Simar says to the waiter not to panic because she will tell her about it. Meanwhile, the shop owner comes there and tells that the Churma he tasted he knows from where you bought it. Badi Maa gets shocked to know about this because she thinks that this Churma was prepared by her chefs. The episode ends with this shocking twist. To get all the latest episode updates to stay tuned with us and stay at home.