ENTERTAINMENT

Sathish Kumar (Baakiyalakshmi Gopi) Wiki, Biography, Age, Images, Serial

Sathish Kumar (Baakiyalakshmi Gopi) Wiki, Biography, Age, Images, Serial

Sathish Kumar is a famous television artist predominantly seen in the Tamil film and television industry. He was born and brought up in Chennai. He started his acting career in the 1990s. His first Tamil movie is Minsara Poove. Later joined Sun TV and started doing serials like Manthira Vasal, Sulam, Kalyana Parisu 2, Anandham. This popular artist switched to Vijay TV and played in the series Maharani pairing with Sujitha. In 2021, he became very popular for the role of Gopi from the Star Vijay TV serial Baakiyalakshmi. He plays the character name of Gopinath Ramamoorthy aka Gopi. He also made some appearances in the movies like Thani Oruvan, Iru Mugan. He did a lead role in the MGR Biopic movie from the direction of Bala Krishnan.

Related Items:

Most Popular

91
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
76
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
66
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
36
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top