Sathya 11th May 2021 Written Update: Sathya saves the grandma

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Saravana asks Rakesh to mix the medicine along with Betal leaf and give it to her. Rakesh nods and leaves from there. Rakesh asks the grandma relative Is he eat or not? He nods negatively. Rakesh asks him to go and eat. Even Grandma gives permission to go and eat. He leaves from there. Rakesh says to Grandma that he will help her to mix the betal leaf. She gives it to him happily. He adds the powder along with the betal leaf and gives it to grandma. She starts chewing it in her mouth. Saravana is watching her from far. Rakesh signals to him that he done his job. Just few minutes grandma faints. Saravana smirks at her and comes out of his room. He walks near her and pretends like getting blessing from her. He looks around and tries to wake her up. She is not reacting to anything. He shouts as Grandma to get attention from everyone.

Nirmala rushes to him and question him what’s happened? He informs to her that he came to get her blessings but she is not reacting anything. He even doubts Is she breathing or not? Sadhasivam reaches there. Everyone tries to wake her up. Anitha and Veerasingham too rushes near them. Sadhasivam asks Saravana to take her to hospital. Priest stop them and says that muhurth time is nearing so they can’t able to take groom out of mandap now. Sadhasivam says to them that grandma health is matter then this marriage to him. Priest stare Sathya and complaints to her they are careless. Sathya assures to them nothing to worry.

Sadhasivam asks Saravana to take Grandma. Sathya stop them. Sadhasivam warns her don’t dare to play with Grandma health matters. Sathya says to him she won’t do such things. She asks him to explain what’s going on here? Anitha informs to her that Grandma is aged person may she is taking her last breath now. Sathya says to her no need to go to hospital for this. Sadhasivam glares her. Sathya informs to them that doctor is here. She calls Makan to bring the doctor. They takes Chief doctor to mandap while carrying him in eating position. Saravana glares Sathya seeing it. Chief doctor informs to all that they again disturbed him while eating. He questions Sathya who is in danger now? She pointed Grandma to him. He checks her pulse and says to all that she has pulse but it’s getting down. She needs immediate treatment now. He asks her to bring back her consciousness.

Sathya reminds how the way grandma used to drink coffee and chewing the betal leaf. She takes the small grinder from her and starts making sound with it. Doctor notices the movement in grandma. He asks her to continue it. While she gets movement Sathya asks them to bring hot coffee too. Grandma gets her conscious and drinks the coffee. Doctor says it’s medical miracle. Grandma asks Saravana to sit in Mandap and marry her soon. She is waiting to bless him. Selvi is sitting in her room and lost in her thoughts. Her mom asks her to eat anything. She refuses to eat. She leaves to bring milk for her. Rakesh diverts her mom and bring the milk to Saravana room. He mix poison in it. He says to him that he didn’t wish to kill her but she crossed her limit too much. She is threatening him along with Sathya. He will marry her and gets good name in front of all. But this poison will work after 30 minutes.

Episode end.