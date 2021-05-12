Sathya 12th May 2021 Written Update: Sathya stops the marriage

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Rakesh questions Saravana why is he trying to kill Selvi? He informs to him that he don’t wish to kill her but she crossed her limit already. Doesn’t he left her after using her but she didn’t stay quiet. She is trying to enter into his life using Sathya support. He will marry her to get good name infront of all. But this poison will work out after 30 minutes only. Rakesh stares him and walks out of his room.

Selvi mom comes there and takes the milk from him. She goes to Selvi room and brings the milk to her. Selvi drinks it unaware of the truth. Saravana laughs evily. Priest asks them to bring groom to mandap. Saravana comes there and sit on mandap. He greets all. Priest is chanting the mantras and asks Saravana to do the rituals. He wears the garland. He asks Indhumathi to bring Selvi to Mandap. Sathya leaves from there and brings Selvi to Mandap.

Sathya and Soumya makes her sit on mandap besides Saravana. She too wears the garland. Sathya is nervous there. Sadhasivam and Nirmala showing disappointment there. Saravana thinks that Selvi is lucky that’s why she is going to be die as his wife. Priest asks to show Nuptial chain and get blessings from all. Soumya collects the nuptial chain and goes near everyone to get the blessing. Priest asks Saravana to chant the mantras along with him. Saravana thinks that he will do anything because he is in happy mood. Selvi is going to die in few minutes. Priest brings him back to earth. Saravana saying the mantras. Meanwhile Soumya gets blessing from all.

Sathya gets down from the mandap. Prabhu is staring her kneely. Sathya asks everyone to stop. Indhumathi questions her what happened? Prabhu questions her the same why did she asking everyone to stop the marriage? Sathya says to them that she wants to talk with Selvi. Indhumathi questions her what will she speak now? She can speak after marriage.

Sathya says that there is no use to talk about it after marriage. Sathya asks Selvi to say what did he said yesterday? Doesn’t he said to her that she can’t be happy with him even after marriage too. Sathya question her will she happy with him? Don’t ever say she can able to change him after marriage. He is good for nothing fellow. He will never change in any situation. Till the moment they are trying to stop this marriage in all way. None likes to see her marrying him.

She can’t able to live happily in this house because no one like her here. More then that Saravana is a spoiler brat and pervert. She can’t give guarantee how will he change his Color after marriage. Sadhasivam questions her Is she insulting him? Sathya questions him Is he feeling shame now where did it went when his son betrayed one girl? He gave birth to a pervert so he might bear this insult. Sathya asks her again Is she going to marry him? Will she bear his hate? It’s her wish whether to marry him or not? If she don’t like him then get up she can stop this marriage. Nirmala question her why is she behaving like this in this situation? Sathya complaints that she don’t have any rights to stop this marriage but only Selvi. Sathya asks Selvi to take a correct decision. She assures to her that she will be with her.

Episode end.