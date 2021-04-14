Sathya 14th April 2021 Written Update: Selvi is no more

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode begins with Prabhu is on the brink of depart. Sadhasivam and Nirmala comes there to fulfill Prabhu. Prabhu notices them and asks them to come back in. Nirmala says to him that they desires to speak with him. She questions him the place is Sathya? He informs to her that Sathya went to fulfill Selvi in hospital. Nirmala says to him it’s good that Sathya will not be right here when she is speaking about it to him. Nirmala provides that she has no concept the place will this drawback finish! Every day issues are creating on this home due to Sathya. She questions Prabhu Doesn’t he know that Selvi and her mother used to cheat others for cash? Prabhu nods. Then why did Sathya supporting her? She will not be contemplating their emotions and blindly supporting them. If this subject create any dangerous title to their household then she will certainly kill herself. Prabhu stops her mentioning like that! Sadhasivam informs to him that already she tried however he stopped her.

Sadhasivam says to Prabhu if Sathya is vital to him, then they are going to depart from his home. Prabhu deny it. Sadhasivam says to him that Sathya making an attempt to assist her space lady. Saravana is Prabhu’s brother. She will not be contemplating it and making an attempt accountable his character. If it continues then he has no choice then leaving this home. Prabhu stares them with out reply. Selvi is resting in hospital mattress. Her mother is caring for her. Prabhu comes there to fulfill them. Seeing him Selvi tries to stand up however he stops her. Prabhu questions on her well being. Her mother informs to him that she is doing higher now! Prabhu informs to Selvi that Sathya and Prabhu about to begin their relationship in Kodaikanal. However listening to Selvi’s state they rushed to right here. Sathya is at all times desirous about Selvi. She will not be sleeping or consuming properly. Already Sathya has many enemies in his home. This drawback makes everybody stand towards her. He fears this drawback will create rift between them. Prabhu says to Selvi that he’s prepared to offer cash so simply cease this drama. Selvi will get shock to listen to it. Prabhu informs to her that every one are speaking dangerous about her. So he is able to give cash to her. Selvi says to him that she already damaged. Don’t insult her extra. She don’t want his cash. She asks him to go away from there.

Sathya comes there and appologizes to Selvi for not in a position to show her innocence. She informs to her that Saravana deliberate every part properly that’s why she will be able to’t in a position to accumulate any proof towards him. Selvi asks Sathya to go away this matter right here. She is going to settle for this as her ‘punishment’ for not listening to Sathya. Sathya says to her she will not be incorrect right here. Selvi says to her that she don’t need to be a burden to her. She fears that Prabhu and Sathya will argue with one another for her. Sathya deny it. Selvi’s mother informs to Sathya that Prabhu got here to fulfill her. Atleast Sathya believing Selvi as ‘ harmless’ however not him. He’s believing that Selvi is appearing to get cash from him. Sathya will get offended to listen to it. Selvi asks Sathya to cease struggling for her. Prabhu is working in his laptop computer. Sathya reaches there angrily. She pushes down the issues. Prabhu questions her what’s this all? He introduced physician right here for that why did she behaving like this? Sathya says to him its harm her however she ignored it. She questions him doesn’t he has disgrace to supply cash to Selvi. Prabhu questions her again Doesn’t she carried out this drama for cash? Sathya asks to him Is she settle for his cash?

Prabhu stays there in silent. Sathya says to him that she would have accepted his cash if she carried out every part for cash. Prabhu reasoning that she is pretending like harmless, however he’s rattling certain she is going to demand cash later! Sathya says to him that he’s misunderstands Selvi. She knew properly about Selvi from childhood. She will in a position to decide one particular person character in first assembly itself! Reasoning she met all forms of character in her life. Prabhu says to her that he can in a position to decide individuals like her. Sathya teases him that she was residing with him for final one yr, however he understood her now. Sathya leaves from there. Prabhu stares her. Sathya on the brink of meet Selvi. Prabhu appologizes to her for every part. He assures to her that he’ll meet Selvi and listens to her Viewpoint too. Each are coming to corridor. Prabhu asks Sathya to cover this from everybody. Selvi’s mother comes there operating. She informs to Sathya that Selvi isn’t any extra! Sathya will get shock of her life and stares Saravana in anger.

Episode finish.