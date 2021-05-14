Sathya 14th May 2021 Written Update: Sasi and Selvi get married

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with Prabhu searching for Sasi in mandap. He comes there giving surprise to all. Prabhu says to him that he is feeling proud of him. He wishes to shout a lot that Sasi is his best friend. Sathya smiles seeing them hugging each other emotionally. Sathya says to Selvi now decision is in her hand. She adds that Sasi already said to her clearly that Selvi decision is important here! All are waiting for her answer there. Saravana asks her to marry him reasoning he will be free from her. Sathya mentions him as “fool” and says to him that his life will be spoiled if Selvi didn’t marry her. He gets shock to hear it and says to her he will never lose anything. If this servant didn’t marry to him then he will be happy only. Sathya mentions him as Mental and says to him he is not understanding the seriousness of this marriage. He will be safe till Selvi is on his side. She questions him Is he really thinking that someone will come voluntarily to marry him after this much? She says to him that no one girl wish to marry him. In this matter all girls will think Same. Nirmala questions him why is he staring like this Sathya is saying correct.

Nirmala asks Saravana to beg or fall on Selvi feet to marry him. Sathya says to him that everyone came to know about his real face now. He married Selvi for a one night it’s enough to judge about his character. Saravana asks Selvi to don’t marry Sasi. He comes near her and says to her that they are already married. He assures to her that he will take care of her like queen rest of his life. He will be on her feet hereafter. He asks her to accept him. He falls on her feet and beg her to accept him. Sadhasivam face palm himself after seeing him in that state. Nirmala feels emotional there. Sathya smiles seeing this all. Selvi removes her slipper and slaps him hardly on his cheek. Everyone shocks to see it. Sadhasivam glares her angrily. Selvi says to him that she slapped him because he misunderstood her as fool to believe him again. Sathya appreciate her move. She asks her to complaint against Saravana. She says to her that he wants to be inside the jail for 5 years to learn manners at least.

Selvi deny it. Sathya questions her Is she going to leave him like this without any punishment? Selvi says to her that she wants to live happily in front of him. He want to regret for missing a girl like her in his life that’s the punishment to him. Sathya appreciates her. Selvi walks near Sasi. She falls on his feet and thank him for supporting her. She says to him that she will be loyal to him till she closes her eyes. Sasi makes her stand straight. Sathya smiles seeing it all. They are sitting in Mandap. Saravana and Rakesh are staring them from far. He thinks that he doesn’t care about this marriage. She is going to die somehow in few minutes. Priest are chanting the mantras. Sasi ties the knot around her neck. He fills her hairline with vermilion. Everyone throws flower on them. They takes a round around the fire. They takes blessings from all. Selvi’s mom ask them to take blessing from Sathya. She says to Sasi that she is treating him like her brother so don’t fall on her feet. Selvi falls on her feet to take blessing but faints down. Saravana smirks to see her. He thinks that she insulted him a lot so it’s her punishment for doing that. Doctor rushes towards her and check her.

Episode end.