Sathya 15th May 2021 Written Update: Sujatha lashes out at Sasi

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with Selvi’s mom asks Selvi to get blessing from Sathya. Sasi and Selvi goes near her. She stops them by saying she is treating Sasi like her brother so he shouldn’t fall on her feet. Selvi says to her she will take blessings from her then. She falls on her feet to get blessing but faints down out of the blue! Saravana smirks at her and thinks that its the punishment to her for insulting him in front of all. He thinks that she can’t able to lead a happy life instead she is going to die now! Sathya and Prabhu gets panic to see Selvi state. They calls doctor to check her. Chief doctor rushes towards her and checks her pulse. He questions her mom what did she eat today? She informs to him that she only drank the milk. He complaints that she is a bride so she wants to eat something too. She fainted down because she has no energy. Saravana shocks to hear it and doubts how is this possible?

Rakesh reminds the actual incident of that day. He thought for a while and took a decision to don’t follow Saravana order blindly. He threw down the milk and washed the glass. He filled the glass with fresh milk and gave it to Selvi’s mom. Saravana glares him after hearing it. Rakesh says to him that he is not a stone heart person like Saravana to kill others. He can’t able to take another one life. Crowds starts to scold Saravana for his deeds. They says to him that they never saw a stone heart person like him in their life. He will die in most dusguist way. No one will dare to marry him he will live his rest of life being single. They badmouthing on him and leaves. Rakesh says to him that he will face these humiliation often. Selvi takes up after they splashes water on her face. Sathya makes her stand. They takes a group photo happily.

Sathya and her brothers are taking the newly married couple to Selvi’s area. They are singing and dancing while going to cheer the couples. Selvi relatives says to Selvi that Sasi done a big thing so it’s her duty to take care of him well. They adds that she is lucky to get a husband like him. They praises Sathya too for taking a good decision at last moment. Sathya informs to them that Sasi whom supported her to take that decision so all praise will go to him in this matter. They takes arathi to married couples and takes inside the house. They prays to god and gets blessings from Selvi’s mom. They feeds banana to those couples. Sasi is keep staring Selvi without blinking. Prabhu notices this and teases him that she is his wife only. No one going to take her from him. Sasi shares to him that he can’t able to take his eyes from her. Prabhu says to him its a simple task main task is still remaining. He asks him to think how he is going to face his parents. Sasi says to him that he forgot to think about them in this tension. He says to him that his legs are shivering thinking about his mom. He fears how she going to react.

Sathya and Prabhu takes married couples to Sasi house. Sasi is nervous there. He asks Prabhu and Sathya to convince them. Sathya calls Sasi father to come out. He gets shock to see Sasi in married state. He calls his wife Sujatha to come out and see it. She gets shock to see it. She lashes out at Sasi for marrying Selvi secretly. She complaints that she is searching for a girl for him but he married someone secretly. He tries to explain her but she stops him. Sujatha asks him to get out from there.

Episode end.