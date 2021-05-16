Sathya 17th May 2021 Written Update: Sathya’s smart move

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with Sathya and Prabhu takes married couples to Sasi house. Sasi is nervous there. He asks Prabhu and Sathya to convince them. Sathya calls Sasi father to come out. He gets shock to see Sasi in married state. He calls his wife Sujatha to come out and see it. She gets shock to see it. She lashes out at Sasi for marrying Selvi secretly. She complaints that she is searching for a girl for him but he married someone secretly. They didn’t died yet! He tries to explain her but she stops him. Sujatha asks him to get out from there. Everyone gets shock to hear it. Sasi father asks her to calm down. He says to them that he can’t able to accept them. Sujatha complaints that his relatives will lashes out at them for marrying other caste girl. Sathya says to them its her mistake not his. Sasi father says to him that he don’t care whose mistake is this? He married without their knowledge so he can’t able to accept them. Sathya says to them they didn’t done any mistake he gave life to a girl. All are praising him for his deeds. Everyone will praise him.

Sathya narrates all incidents to them. Sujatha slaps Sasi for marrying a girl like Selvi. She cries seeing him in that state and complaints he lost his brain that’s why he accepted this girl in his life! Sathya tries to support him but Sujatha asks her to stay away from this matter. Sasi father questions Prabhu why didn’t he stopped him. He says to them that he done a good deeds. He complaints that all relatives gonna lashes out at them. They declares to them that their son is not anymore. Sujatha kicked him out of the house and close the door. Prabhu and Sathya has no words to convince them.

Prabhu asks Sasi to cheer up. His parents will forgive them and accept them back. Sasi says to him that he has no place to go. Prabhu says to him that his house is there. Sasi complaints that Sadhasivam and Saravana are there. Sathya says to him he don’t need to scared of them instead they want to be ashamed of themselves. Sathya asks Makan to take new house for rent. Indhumathi takes Arathi for Sasi and Selvi. Soumya demands Sasi to give money for taking arathi. Sathya teases him that he wants to give 1000 rupees at least. He gives 2000 rupees to them. They enter inside the house. They gets surprise to see Sadhasivam comes there with their luggage. He says to her that they are leaving the house. Indhumathi questions them what will she answer to her husband? Sadhasivam complaints to her that her daughter in law insulted them a lot though she is not asking anything to her.

Indhumathi questions him why should she question Sathya? She didn’t done anything wrong. All mistake done by Saravana. They are about to leave Sathya stops him and asks him to talk with her for few minutes. Sadhasivam says to Sathya that he is not her husband and Indhumathi to listen her words. Sathya says to him that Prabhu don’t want to see this family separating. He blames her for the reason for it. Sathya says to him that she sacrificed a lot for it. She knew well that Sadhasivam whom kidnapped Prabhu though she hide it from all in order to save this family. She says to him clearly that Saravana got insult in Manda because of his deeds. Sadhasivam backs off from his word. Prabhu questions Sathya what did she said to him? She says to him that she said the truth!

Episode end.