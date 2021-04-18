Sathya 18th April 2021 Written Update: Sathya’s punishment to Saravana

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

The episode begins with Sathya raises her hand to beat Saravana. Saravana will get scare to see her there. Sathya begins beating him pretends like Ghost. Veerasingham closes his eyes in concern. Saravana operating round the home to flee from ghost. Sathya isn’t prepared to go away him. She is chasing him all over the place to beat him. Prabhu calls Sathya. She stops beating him. She fears Prabhu will see her in that state. She needs to cover this drama from Prabhu. Sathya pretends like faint! Saravana says to Veerasingham that ghost fainted! Let’s escape from right here earlier than she get up. Saravana and Veerasingham runs from there. Prabhu comes down trying to find Sathya and finds her down in unconscious state. He’s unaware that Sathya pretends like faint. He fears one thing occurred to Sathya. He takes her to his room and make her lay in mattress. He covers her in blanket. He’s staring Sathya lovingly lovely bgm performs on the background.

Prabhu is sleeping peacefully Sathya will get up and checks whether or not Prabhu sleeping or not? She confirms that he’s sleeping and comes out of her room. Imply whereas Veerasingham tries to go away from Saravana’s room. He stops him by saying ghost will assault him. Veerasingham says to him don’t scare him. He didn’t finished any errors to her. Saravana whom cheaten her. Saravana pleads with him to stick with him. He offers an thought to him escape from ghost? Sathya notices them discussing about one thing and watching them. Veerasingham offers cheppal and broom to him. He Informs to him that ghost gained’t come close to him if he locations it close to him. Saravana questions him Is it giving any sense? Veerasingham asks him to make use of it or face the ghost. Saravana agrees with him.

Veerasingham will get a cellphone name. He informs to Saravana that satan is looking him. Saravana scares. He informs to him that he talked about his spouse as ‘ satan’. She is horrifying then actual ghost! He attends the decision. A bit onerous questions him the place is he? He informs to her that he’s in Saravana’s room. She calls for him to return again quickly. Veerasingham says to Saravana that actual ghost is best then Anitha! It’s powerful to deal with this spouse then actual ghost. He leaves from there. Saravana locations the cheppal on mattress and tries to sleep. He isn’t in a position to sleep nicely. He’s wanting round in concern. He notices the cheppal is lacking. Saravana shocks to see it. He searches for it. Sathya scares him with ghost rise up. He begins to run from there. Sathya speaking with him in Selvi’s voice. Saravana scares to the loss of life seeing her in ghost rise up. Saravana pleading her to go away him. Sathya asks him to beat himself with cheppal and broom repeatedly until she ask him to cease. If he fails to do it then she’s going to drink his blood. He agrees to do it. He begins beating himself. Sathya leaves from there!

Nirmala enters into Saravana’s room and finds him beating himself with cheppal and broom. Nirmala asks him to cease it however he’s not listening to her in concern. Nirmala brings Sadhasivam there to test Saravana. He informs to his father that Selvi’s ghost got here yesterday she gave this activity to him. Sadhasivam says to him there isn’t any ghost on this century. He’s getting illusions in guilt. Nirmala complaints that his sin is scaring him. Now perceive that lady’s curse gained’t depart him. Sadhasivam asks Nirmala to cease scaring him. Saravana shocks to see his reflection in mirror. Sathya planning on doing one thing huge to make Saravana confess the reality! Prabhu comes there to name Sathya to attend the reception. Sathya needs to admit the reality to him!

Episode finish.