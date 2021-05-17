Sathya 18th May 2021 Written Update: Prabhu teases Sathya

Sathya 18th May 2021 Written Update on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Sathya and Prabhu are sitting with the married couples. Indhumathi asks sasi to feed Selvi first. He nods. Veerasingham and Anitha comes there. Sasi feeds to Selvi. Everyone stares them happily. Veerasingham drools over seeing the snacks Anitha glares him for it. Indhumathi asks Selvi to feed Sasi now. Prabhu reminds the rituals they done after the marriage.

He laughs while reminding it. Sathya questions him why is he laughing? Prabhu informs to her that he remind their rituals. Where she said to all that she don’t like banana but need kiwi. Sathya blushes and asks him to stop teasing her. Selvi feeds to Sasi. They sits down Makan places the milk pot in between them. Indhumathi questions Sathya where is the ring? She informs to her its here and questions them let’s start the game? Soumya is counting the number. Sathya throws the ring in the milk. Both Sasi and Selvi are searching for the ring.

Prabhu asks Sasi to take the ring. Sathya asks Selvi to don’t ruin her image and take the ring soon. Prabhu and Sathya challenges each other. Both Sasi end Selvi are searching for the ring. Soumya questions them why are they taking so much time to take one ring? Sathya says to all that she understands what’s going on there? Someone found out the ring and give it to their partner.

Sathya questions them whom took the ring answer her honestly? Both points each other. Sathya asks them to take their hand out. Prabhu asks Sasi to open his hand. Its empty. Sathya asks Selvi to open her hand but it’s also empty. Veerasingham doubts where is the ring? Sasi informs to them ring is still inside the pot. Sathya complaints that someone throws it down. Prabhu says to them that they are doing too much. He says to them that they want to take ring out this time or else he will take it. Both Sasi and Selvi are searching for it. Prabhu asks them to take out their hand. They are holding the ring together.

Prabhu questions Sathya why is it end up like this? Sathya mentions it as Love. Veerasingham complaints to Anitha that they are pouring out their love too much even he can’t able to tolerate it. Prabhu says it’s the third round. Mandapoona brings Appalam there. Prabhu asks Sasi to break it in her head. Sasi breaks it in first beat. Next Selvi breaks it. Veerasingham imagines he is breaking it with Anitha. She questions him what’s running on his mind? He signals to her. Anitha bang on his head. Sasi and Selvi are throwing Jasmin ball each other. Sathya and Prabhu looks each other and imagines them throwing it each other. Sathya blushes imagine it. Saravana comes there but it fall on him. Ever laughs at him. Veerasingham too laughs at him. He comments that Saravana bored to get beaten.

Makan takes Sasi to his room while singing. Makan says to Sasi that he was single these many days so don’t be rude to that girl. Sasi says to them that he knew well how to behave. He asks them to bring the girl. Pana mandayan asks him to keep patience. Mandapana is staring him and gives weird look to him. He complaints that actually she should have keep kulla bootham name to him instead she kept that name to him. Sathya takes Selvi to her room. She says to her that Sasi is a good person. Don’t disappoint him she nods and leaves. Selvi falls on Sasi feet. He stops her and says to her no need of this formalities. He make her sit and notices her hands are shivering.

Episode end.