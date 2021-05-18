Sathya 19th May 2021 Written Update: Sathya’s consent delights Prabhu

Sathya 19th May 2021 Written Update on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Sasi takes the milk from Selvi hand. She falls on his feet to take blessing. He stops her and says no need to follow such formality. He makes her sit beside him. Selvi is nervous Sasi notices that Selvi is shivering.

Sasi questions Selvi why is she crying? She tells him that everything over in a blink of seconds. She is feeling like she used his life to take revenge on Saravana. She adds that he may has so many expectations about his future wife but she spoiled everything. Sasi says to her she didn’t done anything but he married to her after liking her. Selvi informs to him that he is like a god to her. Sasi tells her that it’s very rare to find a girl like Selvi. He is lucky to get her as his wife. Selvi tells him that he is trying console her. Sasi informs to her that he had expectations about marriage too. He don’t wanna see his wife crying but she is crying here. Sasi says to her that he knew well she is not ready to start a life with him now. He will wait till she mentally prepared.

Sasi about to sleep on floor. Selvi stops him and tells to Sasi she will sleep on floor! She used to sleep on floor. Sasi says to her she is his wife now so she wants to learn how to sleep on bed. Selvi shares to him that she can’t able to see him suffering. Even Sathya asked her to don’t make him sad. Sasi says to her that he will be happy if she sleeps on bed. She agrees to sleep on bed. Sasi lays down on floor and Selvi on bed. Sasi drifts into sleep Selvi is staring him emotionally! Prabhu is throwing rose petals on his bed.

Sathya stares him dancing in his room romantically! Prabhu is enjoying his dance there Sathya smirks at him. Sathya enters into the room and questions him what’s going on here? Prabhu asks her to find out? Sathya questions him why did he arranged it all? Prabhu informs to her that her brothers said some flowers are extra so he threw it on bed. She asks to him why did he kept those fruits in room? He lies to her that’s also extra. He questions her why is she acting like kid and giving innocent reaction?

Prabhu brings milk to room. He gives it to Sathya. She smiles seeing his effort. She drinks it but Prabhu stops her and tells her to leave little for him too. Prabhu says to her its rules. He starts to drink the remaining milk. Sathya starts yawn. She says to him that she is pretty tired after done all marriage arrangements. She starts sleeping there. Prabhu thinks why is she sleeping like this? Sathya wakes up hearing the sobbing sound? She questions him why is crying? He complaints that she is doing too much. He didn’t understand her after marriage its his mistake. It’s not only his mistake but also three sadistic character.

Director, screen play and dialogue writer was the reason for their separation. They says to her that they said to him if they united then story will be over! But he tried to celebrate it in kodaikanal but they made Selvi drank poison. He wished to celebrate it here but they said Sathya is tired. Now all problems is over they even send them to celebrate first night but here Sathya going to sleep today. He know well it’s also their script.

He says to her just wait and watch they will bring new problem tomorrow. Sasi is going to tease him tomorrow. Sathya questions him who said to him that story will be over after their first night over? Prabhu mentions director. Sathya says to him its ” Sathya “. It’s just the beginning. Prabhu says to her that he is trusting her like her fans. She says to him that she will never make her fans disappointed. Prabhu starts to dance there. Sathya turns off the light. He questions her why did she switch off the light? She asks him to understand it.

Episode end.