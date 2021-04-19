Sathya 20th April 2021 Written Update: Sathya’s punishment to Saravana

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

The Episode begins with Sathya warns him that he’ll die together with her palms. Saravana runs from there and opens the door. He begins shouting as ghost! Seeing his members of the family. Sadhasivam says to him that there is no such thing as a ghost right here. Sadhasivam asks Prabhu to verify the principle board. He leaves to verify it. Sadhasivam doubts why did energy lower right here? Prabhu informs to him that somebody turns off the principle change. Saravana complaints that Ghost achieved it. He Informs to them that Ghost is contained in the room. He takes them to that room and finds Veerasingham inside it. Saravana asks him to say that ghost got here after the ability lower. He says to him ghost got here earlier than energy lower. He asks him to say the reality as a substitute of teasing him. Anitha asks Saravana to present respect to his uncle. He thinks that solely Anitha can capable of shout on him. Saravana complaints that ghost has no face. Veerasingham provides that Ghost has no face in film. Everybody leaves from there after asks him to take relaxation.

Saravana questions him why did he misinform them? He informs to him that ghost threatens him to don’t say something to them or else it should kill him. Prabhu notices Sathya is sleeping in her room. He questions her how is she feeling now? Begins lies to him that headache remains to be identical. If she take relaxation then she might be alright! Prabhu asks her to take relaxation. Nirmala fears the worst. Sadhasivam asks him to steer clear of the home for some days. Nirmala asks him to return to overseas. Sadhasivam deny it and asks him to remain in visitor home. He nods and leaves from there.

Saravana is ingesting in his visitor home. He asks one particular person to ship one night time stand to his visitor home. He asks him to ship the recent one or else he’ll beat him to loss of life. Saravana hears the music sound and will get scare. Sathya asks Selvi to turns in direction of Saravana. Selvi is pretending like singing ghost music for him. Saravana will get scare to see her there. She laughs at him. Saravana calls down in worry. Begins asks Selvi to depart assures to her that she’s going to handle him. Selvi asks her to watch out. Sathya asks her to depart with Makan. Somebody knocks the door. Saravana doubts who’s knocking ghost or woman? He opens the door and takes her inside. He tries to go shut together with her. She says to him that he’s dashing up the issues. She needs to sing first. He provides permission to her. She opens the veil and divulges the face to him. He will get scare to see her there. Begins begins beating him. Saravana runs from there in worry. Sathya thinks that he will certainly return to deal with. She’s going to take care of him there.

Saravana knocks the door. It’s open routinely. Sathya is standing there. He calls her as Selvi. Sathya scolds him for mentioning her in irrespective approach. He questions her Is she sister in legislation? She says to him that she is sister in legislation to him after she married to Prabhu. She lashes out at him and leaves to her room. He strikes to take meals. He discover the meals is tasteless there. Sathya comes there and pretends like ghost. She asks him to eat the tasteless meals. He deny it. Sathya smashes his head in meals. Indhumathi and Sadhasivam comes there and questions her what’s she doing?

Episode finish.