Sathya 21st April 2021 Written Update: Prabhu takes Sathya to Psychiatrist

The episode begins with Saravana eats the meals and spits it out. He complaints this meals is tasteless. Human gained’t eat such tasteless meals. Sathya talks in Selvi’s voice. She says to him doesn’t he like to eat such meals for his love? Saravana appears to be like round and finds Sathya there. He questions her doesn’t she go upstairs in entrance of him? Then how come she is right here now? Sathya lies to him that she just isn’t Sathya however Selvi. Saravana begins shivering seeing her. Sathya complaints that he like to eat this meals although he pretends like hate it. She asks him to eat it. Saravana refuses to eat it. Sathya smashes his head on meals plate and shouts on him to eat it. Indhumathi comes there and stops Sathya. Sathya thinks a solution to escape from her. Sadhasivam too comes there. He questions the identical? What’s she doing right here? He says to Saravana that Sathya pretends like ghost to scare him.

Saravana will get up from there and says to him that he misunderstood that she is ghost. Sadhasivam alerts him that Sathya making an attempt to scare him. Sathya talks in Selvi voice and says to him that she is Selvi not Sathya. Sadhasivam asks her to cease appearing. Saravana stands there with out concern so Sathya pushes him down and begins to strangle his neck. She says to him that she is an actual ghost. She got here right here to kill him. Everybody tries to cease her. Whereas Indhumathi touching her she pretends like harmless there. She says to her that she don’t know why she is right here? Anitha and Veerasingham too reaches there. Anitha says to them that Sathya is appearing.

Prabhu comes there and doubts what goes there. Sathya turns in the direction of Anitha and says to her that every one are supporting this pervert. Everybody killed her so she wants justice for her loss of life. Prabhu touches her. She pretends like harmless once more. She questions him why is she right here as a substitute of their room. Prabhu just isn’t understanding something. Nirmala says to Indhumathi that she has no concept what’s going on right here? Sathya goes close to her and says that she knew properly what’s occurring right here although she pretending like no nothing! Sathya questions her if she has wetness in her coronary heart, then say the reality that her son accomplished the error. She accomplished injustice to her for her son’s mistake. She shouts that Saravana’s loss of life will probably be in her hand. She repeats it and faints down. Prabhu tries to wake her up. He asks everybody to depart from there. He wakes her up and takes her to his room.

Each reaches to their room. Prabhu questions her doesn’t she slept in his room then how come she was there? Sathya pretends like harmless and says in Selvi’s voice that she took her down. Prabhu will get doubt. He mentions her as ‘ Sathya’. Sathya talks to him casually. He questions her doesn’t she discuss with him like Selvi? Sathya talks to him in Selvi’s voice. Prabhu scares to see her. He lays beside her protecting himself with mattress sheet. Sathya pretends like sleeping. Prabhu prays to god and he applies sacred thiruneer and begins to sleep. Sathya laughs at him and admires him. Subsequent day Prabhu taking Sathya to hospital. Sathya learn the Psychological care board. She questions him Is he doubt she is mentally unstable? He deny it and asks her to return inside. Sathya understands that he’s making an attempt to kick out the ghost from her physique by Physician. She smirks at him fascinated by what’s retailer for Physician?

Episode finish.