Sathya 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Sadhasivam’s ultimate plan to bring Magician

The episode begins with Prabhu takes Sathya to hospital. Sathya questions him Is he going to say her as ‘ psychological’ like others. Prabhu deny it and informs to her that she has one other one drawback is together with her. She has no thought about all of it. Sathya thinks that he’s speaking about ghost. She feels pity for the physician who’s going to deal with the ghost. Prabhu takes her contained in the hospital. He asks her to attend exterior and goes in to fulfill physician. Physician asks to him what’s the issue? Prabhu Informs to her that he married to Sathya. One 12 months virtually accomplished however they didn’t began their marriage life but. Sathya listening to their dialog close to window. Prabhu says to her that she will not be mistake right here he was the one not understood her properly. However every thing solved inbetween them. They determined to start out their life in kodaikanal. Every part began from that second. He narrates to her no matter occurred after that journey. He shares to her about Selvi’s dying and all are complaining that her ghost possessed Sathya. Physician says to him there is no such thing as a ghost on this world.

Prabhu asks her to deal with Sathya and remedy her properly. Physician asks him to ship Sathya inside her cabin. Sathya enters inside. Physician enquires to her what’s occurring? Sathya lies to her that she has no thought what’s going round her. All are saying that ghost possessed her. Physician says to her Is she believing it too? There is no such thing as a ghost on this world. Sathya agrees together with her level. Physician asks her what’s bothering her. Sathya says to her that she knew properly she shouldn’t misinform physician and lawyer. Sathya says to her that she pretending like ghost possessed her. Physician enquires to her why did she doing like this all? Sathya narrates to her no matter occurred in Selvi’s life. The way in which she is attempting onerous to offer justice to her. Physician says to her that she will be able to in a position to perceive that she is attempting to assist that poor woman however her husband is worrying lots for her.

Physician query her why don’t she say this to her husband? He appears loves her lots. So he will certainly assist her out in it. Sathya says to her it is going to spoil her all plan. No matter she say Sathya is third particular person on this matter. He will certainly help his brother in terms of status. Physician asks to her what ought to she say to Prabhu now? Sathya says to her one thing mutely. Prabhu enters into the cabin. Physician informs to Prabhu that she will be able to’t in a position to remedy her. Her issues appear bit unusual. Not solely her but additionally all docs will say the identical reply. Until Selvi’s drawback is resolve she will likely be like this. She asks him to resolve this subject first. Prabhu is driving the automobile. He questions her what occurred contained in the room? She lies to him that she put an injection to her. She don’t bear in mind something after that. Prabhu feels unhappy for her. He begins to get emotional enthusiastic about her. Sathya apologies to him in her thoughts for hiding the reality. Sathya is admiring Prabhu. Romantic bgm performs on the background.

Indhumathi takes Sathya to temple. She poured the salt on flooring. She says to Sathya that she goes to stroll in her knees on it. Sathya says to her she will not be contemplating her age in any respect. Indhumathi says to her that physician refuses to deal with Sathya that’s why she goes to do that prayer to remedy Sathya. She tries to cease her however go in useless. Indhumathi is doing the rituals. Sathya feels emotional seeing her. She thank god for giving good mom in regulation for her! Anitha and Nirmala are discussing what to do on this ghost matter? He says to her that he’s going to deliver magician to throw out the ghost from right here. Prabhu scolds him for taking such resolution. Sadhasivam stands adamant in his resolution. All are ready exterior to welcome the magician. He comes there and steps inside the home. Sathya is staring him.

Episode finish.