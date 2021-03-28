ENTERTAINMENT

Sathya 29th March 2021 Written Update: Sathya's move against Dharma

Sathya 29th March 2021 Written Update: Sathya's move against Dharma

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Prabhu brings Dharma’s henchman to his house. He is disappoints with Dharma for kicking him. Prabhu wishes to use this chance to learn everything about Dharma from him. Sasi poures dirk for him. He is drinking it in anger on Dharma. Sathya comes there and notices Prabhu giving company to Dharma’s goon she dislikes it. She questions him why is he doing like this? What’s the need to bring him here? Prabhu says to Sathya that he is Dharma’s henchman. He knew everything about Dharma. If we questions him using this chace then he will blabbers everything to him in drinking effect. Sathya nods. Prabhu goes near him and gives company to him. He says to Prabhu that he wishes to drink in anger on that time he called him to take drink.

Sasi questions him what happened? He replies to him that he is angry on Bullet Dharma. Sasi asks to him why did everyone calling him as Bullet Dharma? Is he ride it always? He replies to him nothing like that he is wearing Bullet in his neck that’s why. Sasi questions him why is he angry on him? He informs to him that Dharma asked him to correct his girl friend for him. How could he talk like this to him? He treated Dharma like brother but he looked down on him and kicked him. He can’t able to forgive him for this. Prabhu question him why don’t he show his anger on him? He replies to Prabhu that Dharma is big rowdy here so none will oppose him in fear.

Prabhu questions him Is he Sivaraman second wife son? He deny it. He shares to Prabhu that Dharma reaches to Kodaikanal when he is 10. He works under many rowdies and learn all work from them. He started killing his head and came to their position. He has only his mother photo with him on that time. He learnt that he can’t able to get money from his work so he enters into real estate. He started creating rumour to all that he is selling person’s second wife son so he has all rights on it. He get half of the shares from it.

Prabhu questions him Doesn’t anyone go to court or police station against him? He replies to Prabhu that he is very brilliant. He gives collection to all cops and higher officers so everyone will listen to him only. He used to join in winning party and give a huge donations to them so no one will touch him in fear. He informs Prabhu that a politician is coming here in two days just wait and watch how is going to make him happy. Prabhu thinks for a while. He says to him that he drunk a lot so he is leaving. He adds to Prabhu that Dharma looked down on his henchman. He hurt his faithful person so he is going to suffer a lot. He is going to be ruined.

Sathya says to Prabhu it seems Dharma is tough to handle in straight route. We can only deal with him in his way. Prabhu says to her that he won’t fight with him. Sathya says to him that she didn’t meant Fight actually. Didn’t he hear Dharma has connection with all higher officers? She has a plan against him to stop him. She takes them inside to share it with them. Saravana waits for Selvi. Selvi is coming to his room to give food. Saravana takes poison bottle in his hand and waits to pretend like drinking it infront of Selvi. Selvi enters in Saravana pretends like taking poison.

Selvi pushes it away in tension and questions him why is he doing like this? Saravana says to her emotions that she is not ready to accept him and his dad also not listening to him. He has no option left then drinking it. Selvi asks him to understand her that no one will accept them in this house. Saravana says to her that they won’t arrange for their marriage but they can marry secretly. Then they will accept them. Selvi nods and leaves. Saravanan smirks in happiness.

Prabhu and Sasi meets Dharma’s henchman. He questions him when is going to give collection money to police officer? He replies to him today. Prabhu gives one necklace to him and asks him to give it to Police officer wife along with money. He questions him why should he give it to her? Prabhu shares one plan to him. He likes that idea and agrees to do it for him. He reaches to police house. He handsover the money to cop’s wife and gives the necklace too.

He informs to her that Dharma asks him to give to her. He specifically mentioned to him don’t inform about to her husband. Its special gift for her from Dharma. He likes her so much. He asks her to adjust with him. She gets angry and throws the money and necklace down in anger. She complaints that its his mistake to maintaining relationships with rowdies. She asks him to leave. Henchman advises her to adjust with him. She leaves from there. He thinks its the end of him. She informs everything to her husband. He gets angry on Dharma. She advises him to stop maintaining his deals with him.

Dharma is drinking near water falls. Police officer comes there in anger. Dharma welcomes him and asks him to give company to him. Police slaps him and scolds him for crossing him limit and poking his head in his life. Police warns him that he shouldn’t have supported him. Hereafter he will show hell to him and leaves. Henchman questions Dharma why is he standing in silent. Dharma replies to him that something is wrong. He wants to find it out.

Episode end.

