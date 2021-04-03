Sathya 3rd April 2021 Written Update: Sathya’s gift to Prabhu

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net
The episode starts with Prabhu is waiting outside for Sathya. Sathya comes there all dressed up carrying bag. She mentions Prabhu as Amul baby and says to him let’s go. Prabhu complained that she mentioned him as Amul baby instead of Athan. Sathya replies to him that he puts a condition to mention him as Athan till she remove the chain from her neck. Now its gone so she starts to call him as Amulbaby again. She says to him clearly that she would like to mention him as Amul baby.
Its suiting to him well. Prabhu says to him that she is doing too much. Sathya stops him and says that she knew well what did he trying to say. She wants to behave herself and control her anger right. She reminds him that He was the one asked her to remove the chain. Because of her Dharma chapter is over here. Prabhu says to Sathya that she not only saved Prabhu but also all Kodaikanal peoples by kicking out Dharma from Kodaikanal. Everyone going to praise Sathya for her help.
Sathya asks to him Is he jealous to see them praising her? Prabhu replies to her that he is proud of her. Why should he jealous to see them praising his wife? Sathya smiles in return. Prabhu asks to Sathya she changed back to old Sathya then why did she maintaining this hair style now? Sathya replies to him that Prabhu explained beautifully about this get up. Its really showing how much he would like to see her in this way. So she wishes to maintain this hair style till they reach back to Chennai.
Prabhu feels happy to hear it. They leave to roam around Kodaikanal. Selvi is walking on the road. She is crying bitterly thinking about Saravana’s betrayal towards her. She reminds me how did he do Angapradarshanam for her. He gifted her new sarie to her. He ate tasteless food. He tried to commit suicide for her. The way he lied to her as the car breaks down and take her to a resort. Even after she refused to drink milk he forced her to drink it and misused her.
Selvi cries bitterly when did she remind of Receptionist words. She felt humiliated when did he questioned about her character. Selvi thinks that she wishes to live a beautiful and peaceful life though she is lack of money. She atleast lived with good name these many days but Saravana ruined everything. One flower seller is noticing Selvi’s behaviours. Selvi suddenly faints on road. Flower seller rushes near her and splashes water on her face. She enquires to Selvi who is she? Is she new to this place reasoning she never saw her here before? Selvi replies to her that she is from Chennai.
Flower seller asks to her who accompanied her here? Selvi starts to cry thinking about Saravana. Flower seller says to her that her lover betrayed her and left from here leaving her behind? Selvi nods. She asks to Selvi how comes all girls are doing the same mistakes here. She saw many girls doing like this. She advises to Selvi go back to home and apologizes to her parents. They will understand her. She asks Selvi to don’t take any decision in rush. She offers some money to Selvi. She thank her and leaves.
Sathya and Prabhu are boating there. Sathya says to Prabhu that she has one suprise for him. She asks him to close his eyes. Sathya gives the painting to him. Prabhu gets surprise to see it. Sathya says to Prabhu that she knew well he accepted her as his wife. She already entered into his heart. She listened his confession when she is in hospital. She returned to alive hearing his words. Sathya says to him that she wants to hear those confession from him now.
Prabhu feels emotional and asks Sathya to close her eyes. Prabhu gifts Sathya the exact painting which burnt in fire. Sathya happiness having no bounds. Prabhu says to her that he can’t able to live without her. He wants to spend each and every day with her. He wishes to live with her life long. Sathya stares him emotionally.
Episode end.