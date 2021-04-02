Sathya: Prabhu accepts Sathya’s proposal

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Zee Tamil’s popular hit show ” Sathya” is all set to engage the audience with its interesting storyline. The audience is in love with the lead couple Sathya and Prabhu. We will witness the romance sequence in the upcoming parts. Earlier it is seen that Sathya asks Prabhu to remove the chain. Goon breaks the chain Sathya shows black and blue to them. Now its will be seen that Prabhu accepts Sathya’s proposal.

In the previous episode, it is seen that Saravana tries to go close with Selvi she stops him. She advises to him its wrong to cross the limits before reveals their secret marriage to family. Sarvana tries to convince Selvi by talking emotionally. Selvi is clear in her point to confess the truth to the family first. Saravana pretends like nice to Selvi to get a good name in front of her. He talks to her emotionally and says to her he will die without her. Selvi is not falling for any trick. He wishes to give milk to her. Saravana orders the milk for them. Receptionist mix the sleeping pills in milk. Unaware of Saravana’s intention Selvi drink it. She starts feeling dizzy. Saravana asks her to sleep and switches off the light to intimate with her. Dharma’s henchman informs him that Prabhu whom done everything against him. Dharma asks him how come he knew everything about him? He alerts Dharma that one spy is in our group. Dharma asks them to kidnap Prabhu there. Selvi starts feeling nervous when did Sarvana is missing in the room. She slightly guesses that he cheated her when her nuptial chain is missing. Goons kidnap Prabhu. Sasi is following them.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Sasi informs Sathya that Dharma kidnapped Prabhu. Sathya asks him to complain at the police station. Selvi is searching for Saravana everywhere. The receptionist informs Selvi that Saravana left in the morning leaving her behind. He insults her character. Dharma questions Prabhu why did he doing unnecessary things instead of giving money to him. He asks him to show the spy in his group. Spy asks him to don’t do it. Dharma kills the spy and about to Kill Prabhu. Sathya reaches there. Dharma’s henchman ties Prabhu with the tree. Sathya asks Prabhu to remove the chain then only she will help him. Prabhu asks her to help him reasoning his hands are tied. Dharma gets irritated and asks them what’s with that chain just remove it. His henchman breaks it. Sathya smirks and shows black and blue to them. Sathya warns Dharma to stay away from her sight.

Sathya and Prabhu are going boating. Sathya asks Prabhu to close his eyes. She has one surprise for him. He closes his eyes Sathya gives the painting to him. Prabhu gets emotional seeing it and says to Sathya that he can’t able to live without her. He wants to live with her lifelong. Sathya’s happiness having no bounds.

What will happen now? Will Dharma stays quiet? The upcoming episode will answer our all questions stay tuned to our page.