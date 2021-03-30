Sathya: Saravana ties the knot with Selvi – Tellyexpress

ENTERTAINMENT

Sathya: Saravana ties the knot with Selvi

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on TellyExpress.com

Zee Tamil’s popular hit show ” Sathya” is all set to engage the audience with its interesting storyline. The audience is in love with the lead couple Sathya and Prabhu. We will witness the romance sequence in the upcoming parts. Earlier it is seen that Prabhu and Sathya’s move against Dharma Now its will be seen that Saravana ties the knot with Selvi

In the previous episode, it is seen that Prabhu gives company to Dharma’s henchman and questions him about Dharma? He informs him that Dharma is a very dangerous person. He is an orphan he came to Kodaikanal at his 10 age. He learns work from local rowdies and kills them. He enters into real estate to earn money. He morphs his mom’s pic seller relation and argues with them that he is their relative and has shares in it. Sathya says to Prabhu that they want to walk Dharma’s path to stop him. Prabhu asks Dharma’s henchman to give the necklace to the police officer’s wife along with the collection money. He asks him to inform her that Dharma gave it to her. Henchman gives the money to her and gives the necklace too. He lies to her that Dharma gave it to her to adjust to him. He provokes her against Dharma and leaves. She informs her husband. He meets Dharma and slaps him. He warns him to stay away from him and stop supporting him. Dharma doubts something is wrong.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Dharma’s henchman indirectly teasing Dharma for not reacting to the police. Dharma finds something is fishy. He assures to him that he will find out. MLA notices the poster which is saying Dharma is the next heir of MLA’s heir. The Assistant complained to him that Dharma is trying to become the next MLA here. This is his intention that’s why he created his mom’s photo with him. Dharma Visits MLA. He questions Dharma about Famous books like Tholkappiyam, Manighalai. Dharma’s henchman looking down on that giving wrong answers. MLA complains that he has zero knowledge of literature though he wants to become his next heir in politics. MLA warns him to stay away from his matters. He forbade him to use his name anywhere showing a live example. He was beaten to death by his henchman. Saravana brainwashes Selvi and takes her to one temple which is far from the temple. He convinces her and ties the knot on her neck and fills her hairline with vermillion. What will be Saravana’s next move?

What will happen now? When will Sathya show the drawing to Prabhu? The upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tuned to our page.

x