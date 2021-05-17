Sathya: Sasi and Selvi will do after marriage rituals

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Zee Tamil’s popular hit show ‘Sathya’ is all set to engage the audience with its interesting storyline. The audience is in love with the lead couple ‘Sathya’ and ‘Prabhu’. We are going to see how Sathya going to support Selvi in upcoming episodes. Earlier we saw that Sujatha lashed out at Sasi. Viewers will see that Selvi and Sasi will do after marriage rituals

In Today’s episode, we see; Sasi’s parents lash out at Sasi for marrying another caste girl. They complain to him that their relatives will badmouth them for marrying this girl secretly. Sathya tries to explain them but they are not in the mood to listen to them. Sathya narrates all the incidents to them. Prabhu says to them that all are praising him for doing this marriage. Sujatha slaps Sasi for accepting this girl in his life. Sujatha cuts all her ties with him. She announces that she has no son. Sasi thinks where will he take Selvi? Prabhu asks them to live in his house. Sasi hesitates thinking about Sadhasivam. Prabhu convinces him and takes from there. Sadhasivam’s family decided to leave the house. Sathya threatens Sadhasivam in the name of Prabhu kidnapping matter and asks him to stay there. Sadhasivam agrees to stay there without an option.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see; Sasi and Selvi will sit on the floor. Sathya will put one ring in the milk and ask them to find it. Sathya will say to Selvi don’t ruin her name and find the ring soon. Both Selvi and Sasi will search for the ring. Soumya will question them why are they taking so much time to take the ring. They will show their empty hand to them. Prabhu will question them what’s it all? Sathya will say she understand them well. it’s love!

What will happen next? Will Sasi’s parents forgive him? Will Saravana create any problems for Selvi? How will Sathya gonna deal with Sadhasivam?

