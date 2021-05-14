ENTERTAINMENT

Sathya: Sasi will tie the knot with Selvi

Zee Tamil popular hit show ‘Sathya’ is all set to engage audience with its interesting story line. Audience are in love with the lead couple ‘Sathya’ and ‘Prabhu’. We are going to see how Sathya going to support Selvi in upcoming episodes. Earlier we saw that Sathya advised to Selvi. Viewers will see that Selvi will faint down

In the Today’s episode we see; Prabhu searches for Sasi and finds him in the auditorium. Seeing him everyone turns to happy. Prabhu says to him that he is feeling proud of him. He wishes to shout a loud that he is his friend. Sathya asks Selvi to take correct decision in her life. Saravana insults Selvi and asks her to marry Sasi reasoning he will be free from her. Sathya lashes out at him and give a reality check to him. She informs to him that his life is over if Selvi married to Sasi. She explains to him that no one girl will marry him. After seeing his real face whom will dare to marry him? Nirmala asks Saravana to beg or fall on Selvi feet and asks her to marry him. Saravana pretends like nice to Selvi and pleads her to accept him. He falls on her feet but she slaps him with slippers. She asks him to stop judging her as fool. Sathya asks her to give complaint against him. Selvi deny it and says to her that she wants to live well in front of him.

In the upcoming episode viewers will see; Saravana will witness the couple sitting in Mandap. He will think that she won’t live happily with Sasi instead she will die in few minutes. Sasi will tie the knot around her neck. They will take blessings from all. Selvi and Sasi will go to take bleesing from Sathya. Sathya will stop them reasoning she is mentioning him as brother so he shouldn’t fall on her feet. Selvi will faint down. Saravana will think it’s the punishment for insulting him.

What will happen next? Will Selvi survive? Will Sathya find the truth that Saravana mixed poison in her milk? Will Sathya teach a lesson to Saravana?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates

