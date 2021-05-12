ENTERTAINMENT

Sathya: Sathya will advise to Selvi

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Zee Tamil popular hit show ‘Sathya’ is all set to engage audience with its interesting story line. Audience are in love with the lead couple ‘Sathya’ and ‘Prabhu’. We are going to see how Sathya going to support Selvi in upcoming episodes. Earlier we saw that Sathya saved Grandma. Viewers will see that Sathya will advise to Selvi

In the previous episode we saw; Saravana asked Rajesh to mix the powder along with Betal leaf and give to Grandma. He done like that. Grandma turned to unconscious. Saravana pretended like getting blessing from her. He shouted loud to get everyone attention there. Nirmala and Sadhasivam worried for Grandma. He asked Saravana to take Grandma to hospital. Sathya stopped them. Sadhasivam asked her to don’t play with a life. Sathya toom Doctor there. He checked Grandma and informed to all her pulse was down. Sathya used small truck and brought her back to her life. Grandma asked Saravana to marry Selvi. Saravana mixed poison in Selvi milk.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Sathya will say to all that she wants to speak with Selvi. Indhumathi will say to her let’s speak after the marriage. Sathya will say to her its not a matter to discuss after marriage. Sathya will asks Selvi to think once again Is she need him in her life? She will say to Selvi that everyone are trying to stop this marriage till the moment. She will add that Saravana threatened her that she can’t be happy even after she married to him. Sathya will ask Selvi to take correct decision in her life.

What will happen next? What will be Selvi decision? Will she marry Saravana or not? What will be Sathya’s next step?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates

