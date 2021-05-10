Sathya: Sathya will ask Selvi to take correct decision in her life

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Zee Tamil popular hit show ‘Sathya’ is all set to engage audience with its interesting story line. Audience are in love with the lead couple ‘Sathya’ and ‘Prabhu’. We are going to see how Sathya going to support Selvi in upcoming episodes. Earlier we saw that Sathya was on mission. Viewers will see that Sathya will advise to Selvi

In the previous episode we saw; Sadhasivam said to Sathya that she didn’t cared about Prabhu where about. He said that can’t able to allow this marriage to happen without Prabhu blessings. Sathya said to him that Prabhu will come. He denied it. Sathya called him Prabhu came there giving shock to all. Sathya narrated to all how did she saved him from goons. She noticed the goon and watch on his hand. She slapped him and went near Prabhu. Indhumathi praised Sathya. Saravana asked Rakesh to bring someone there. Sadhasivam left from there. Rakesh took one grandma there. Sathya smelled something fishy. Makan followed her words. Anitha asked Veerasingham to burn Selvi Sarie. He burnt Anitha sarie mistakenly. Sathya lashed out at Anitha for mentioning it as bad omen.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Sathya will say to all that she wants to speak with Selvi. Indhumathi will say to her let’s speak after the marriage. Sathya will say to her its not a matter to discuss after marriage. Sathya will asks Selvi to think once again Is she need him in her life? She will say to Selvi that everyone are trying to stop this marriage till the moment. She will add that Saravana threatened her that she can’t be happy even after she married to him. Sathya will ask Selvi to take correct decision in her life.

What will happen next? What will be Selvi decision? Will she marry Saravana or not? What will be Sathya’s next step?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates