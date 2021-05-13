Sathya: Selvi will slap Saravana with Slipper!

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Zee Tamil popular hit show ‘Sathya’ is all set to engage audience with its interesting story line. Audience are in love with the lead couple ‘Sathya’ and ‘Prabhu’. We are going to see how Sathya going to support Selvi in upcoming episodes. Earlier we saw that Sathya advised to Selvi. Viewers will see that Selvi will slap Saravana with cheppal

In the previous episode we saw; Saravana mixed poison in Selvi milk. Selvi mom gave milk to Selvi unaware of the truth. Selvi drank it. Priest asked them to bring Groom and Bride on mandap. Saravana and Selvi sat on mandap. Sathya got down from mandap. She stopped the marriage. Sathya asked Selvi to take correct decision in her life. She said to all how did Saravana threatened Selvi. She asked her to choose whether to marry him or not. She alerted her that she can’t be happy after married to him.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Sathya will say to to Sasi she fears someone will stop this marriage. Sasi will say he will be happy if it happen. He will say to her that Selvi can’t be happy if she marry to Saravana. Sathya will say to him none will marry her then him. Sasi will say to her that he is ready to marry her. Saravana will fall on Selvi feet and asks her to marry him. Everyone will get shock to see it. Selvi will slap him with cheppal. She will say to him that he misunderstood her as fool that’s why he acting again. Sathya will ask her to give complaint against him. Selvi will deny it and say she will live happily in front of him. Sasi will ties the knot with Selvi.

What will happen next? Will Saravana take revenge against Selvi for insulting him? Will Sathya teach a lesson to Saravana?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates