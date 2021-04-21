ENTERTAINMENT

Sathya Spoiler : What will be Sathya’s next move?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Sathya
Sathya

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist On TMT.web

Zee Tamil fashionable hit present ‘Sathya’ is all set to interact viewers with its attention-grabbing story line. Viewers are in love with the lead couple ‘Sathya’ and ‘Prabhu’. We’re going to see how Sathya going to help Selvi in upcoming episodes. Earlier we noticed that Sathya scared Saravana pretendend like ghost. Now we shall be see Prabhu will take Sathya to Psychiatrist.

Within the earlier episode we noticed; Saravana knowledgeable to his members of the family that he noticed ghost. Sadhasivam requested him to show it. Saravana took them to Veerasingham room to query him. Veerasingham lied to them that he didn’t noticed any ghost. Saravana scoldend him. Anitha scoldeden Saravana for not giving respect to him. Sathya pretended like head ache. Sadhasivam requested Saravana to remain in visitor home. Saravana requested one employees to ship one night time stand to him. Selvi scared Saravana. After her Sathya scared him. Saravana went again to his home in worry. Sathya lashed out at him for ingesting. Sathya punished Saravana.

In At present’s episode we see; Sathya talks with Saravana in Selvi’s voice. Saravana refuses to eat the tasteless meals. Sathya reminds him how did he ate tasteless meals to impress Selvi. Sathya asks him to eat the meals. She smashes his head on meals plate when he refuses to eat it. Indhumathi and Sadhasivam caught her pink handed. He complaints that Sathya is pretending like ghost possessed. Sathya constantly taking part in two roles to confuse them. She warns them that she’s going to by no means depart with out getting justice for her loss of life! She says to all that Saravana’s loss of life shall be in her hand. Sathya pretends like faint. Prabhu tries to test Whether or not Sathya is possessed? He scares to see Sathya. Sathya admires Prabhu whereas he sleeping. Prabhu takes Sathya to Psychiatrist. Sathya questions him Is he staring her like psychological? He deny it and takes her in. Sathya understands that he attempting to kick out the ghost from her by way of physician. She needs to show a lesson to physician.

What’s going to occur subsequent? Will Sathya torture Physician too? Will she make Saravana confess the reality to all? Will they settle for Selvi as their daughter in regulation?

Upcoming episode will reply to our all questions. Keep tune with our house for extra updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
40
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
38
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
35
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
34
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top