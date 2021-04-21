Sathya Spoiler : What will be Sathya’s next move?

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist On TMT.web

Zee Tamil fashionable hit present ‘Sathya’ is all set to interact viewers with its attention-grabbing story line. Viewers are in love with the lead couple ‘Sathya’ and ‘Prabhu’. We’re going to see how Sathya going to help Selvi in upcoming episodes. Earlier we noticed that Sathya scared Saravana pretendend like ghost. Now we shall be see Prabhu will take Sathya to Psychiatrist.

Within the earlier episode we noticed; Saravana knowledgeable to his members of the family that he noticed ghost. Sadhasivam requested him to show it. Saravana took them to Veerasingham room to query him. Veerasingham lied to them that he didn’t noticed any ghost. Saravana scoldend him. Anitha scoldeden Saravana for not giving respect to him. Sathya pretended like head ache. Sadhasivam requested Saravana to remain in visitor home. Saravana requested one employees to ship one night time stand to him. Selvi scared Saravana. After her Sathya scared him. Saravana went again to his home in worry. Sathya lashed out at him for ingesting. Sathya punished Saravana.

In At present’s episode we see; Sathya talks with Saravana in Selvi’s voice. Saravana refuses to eat the tasteless meals. Sathya reminds him how did he ate tasteless meals to impress Selvi. Sathya asks him to eat the meals. She smashes his head on meals plate when he refuses to eat it. Indhumathi and Sadhasivam caught her pink handed. He complaints that Sathya is pretending like ghost possessed. Sathya constantly taking part in two roles to confuse them. She warns them that she’s going to by no means depart with out getting justice for her loss of life! She says to all that Saravana’s loss of life shall be in her hand. Sathya pretends like faint. Prabhu tries to test Whether or not Sathya is possessed? He scares to see Sathya. Sathya admires Prabhu whereas he sleeping. Prabhu takes Sathya to Psychiatrist. Sathya questions him Is he staring her like psychological? He deny it and takes her in. Sathya understands that he attempting to kick out the ghost from her by way of physician. She needs to show a lesson to physician.

What’s going to occur subsequent? Will Sathya torture Physician too? Will she make Saravana confess the reality to all? Will they settle for Selvi as their daughter in regulation?

Upcoming episode will reply to our all questions. Keep tune with our house for extra updates.