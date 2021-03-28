Sathya’s smart move against Dharma – Tellyexpress

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on TellyExpress.com

Zee Tamil’s popular hit show ” Sathya” is all set to engage the audience with its interesting storyline. The audience is in love with the lead couple Sathya and Prabhu. We will witness the romance sequence in the upcoming parts. Earlier it is seen that Prabhu and Sathya spending quality time with each other Now its will be seen that Sathya’s smart idea to against Dharma

In the previous episode, it is seen that Sathya leaves the guest house in anger. Prabhu informs Sasi that Sathya is missing. Both start to search for her. Some strangers notice Sathya standing alone and start misbehaving with her. Prabhu fights with them and saves Sathya. Prabhu scolds her for leaving without informing him. Sathya learns from him that he lies to her. Prabhu and Sathya spend some quality time with each other. Prabhu learns from Kesavan about Dharma’s whereabout and leaves to spy on him. He notices Dharma looks down on his henchman and kicks him. Prabhu calls him for a drink.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Prabhu gives company to Dharma’s henchman and questions him about Dharma? He informs him that Dharma is a very dangerous person. He is an orphan he came to Kodaikanal at his 10 age. He learns work from local rowdies and kills them. He enters into real estate to earn money. He morphs his mom pic seller relation and argues with them that he is their relative and has shares in it. Sathya says to Prabhu that they want to walk Dharma’s path to stop him. Prabhu asks Dharma’s henchman to give the necklace to the police officer’s wife along with the collection money. He asks him to inform her that Dharma gave it to her. Henchman gives the money to her and gives the necklace too. He lies to her that Dharma gave it to her to adjust to him. He provokes her against Dharma and leaves. She informs to her husband. He meets Dharma and slaps him. He warns him to stay away from him and stop supporting him. Dharma doubts something is wrong. Will he find out Sathya is behind it all.

What will happen now? When will Prabhu show the drawing to Sathya?