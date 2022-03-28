‘Saturday Night Live’ co-head writer Michael Che says he is leaving ‘Weekend Update’

“Saturday Night Live” veteran Michael Che said this is his “last year” behind the “Weekend Update” desk, where he has co-anchored the popular spoof-news segment with Colin Jost since 2014.

Che made the announcement while performing at a pop-up comedy show held at a hair salon in Minneapolis.

“This is my last year,” said Che, according to The Star Tribune, “You know my tie is a clip-on, right? What a man wearing a clip-on tie to work for eight years – it’s embarrassing.”