Saturday Night Takeaway Comes to Newcastle as Andy Peters Attacks Restaurant

The Saturday Night Takeaway inspired crowds to gather on Newcastle’s most famous street as the city center restaurant featured in Ant and December’s show.

As you know if you’ve seen a new series, Andy Peters appears live every weekend on location from a restaurant or takeaway van, featuring one of the most memorable people of all time, Jason Donovan in the kebab business Jason Donorvan. seen while traveling. And it was Newcastle’s Sushi Me Rollin’ to headline Saturday as former CBBC host Andy and his takeaway crew flocked to Newcastle city centre.

The business, which began life in nearby Stack, has become a big hit with Geordie’s and has now expanded to two restaurants – one in Gray Street that featured in the show and the other in Whitley Bay. Sushi Me Rollins…